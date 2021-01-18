Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,002 new cases, 137 new resident deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 8,002 new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon.

This is the lowest single-day total since Dec. 27.

New cases reported (1,579,281 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 8,002

Sunday: 11,093

Saturday: 12,119

Friday: 16,875

Thursday: 13,720

Wednesday: 13,990

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 103,560 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 12.56% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 12.56%

Saturday: 12.24%

Friday: 10.91%

Thursday: 12.63%

Wednesday: 10.78%

Tuesday: 12.46%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.19% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 9.19%

Saturday: 9.10%

Friday: 8.55%

Thursday: 10.17%

Wednesday: 8.63%

Tuesday: 10.17%

New Florida resident fatalities (24,137 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 137 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,274. The total of non-resident deaths is 383.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 137

Sunday: 133

Saturday: 205

Friday: 186

Thursday: 217

New hospitalizations (68,170 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 173

Sunday: 207

Saturday: 327

Friday: 427

Thursday: 402

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,031,795 total people vaccinated):

Monday: 24,079

Saturday: 70,086

Friday: 88,313

Thursday: 74,549

Wednesday: 67,290

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 92,891

Deaths: 1,202

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,529

Deaths: 1,184

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,705

Deaths: 563

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,175

Deaths: 461

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,006

Deaths: 453

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 45,853

Deaths: 891

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,020

Deaths: 312

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,891

Deaths: 232

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,929

Deaths: 309

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,410

Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.