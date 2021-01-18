Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,002 new cases, 137 new resident deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 8,002 new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon.
This is the lowest single-day total since Dec. 27.
New cases reported (1,579,281 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 8,002
- Sunday: 11,093
- Saturday: 12,119
- Friday: 16,875
- Thursday: 13,720
- Wednesday: 13,990
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 103,560 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 12.56% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Sunday: 12.56%
- Saturday: 12.24%
- Friday: 10.91%
- Thursday: 12.63%
- Wednesday: 10.78%
- Tuesday: 12.46%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 9.19% on Saturday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 9.19%
- Saturday: 9.10%
- Friday: 8.55%
- Thursday: 10.17%
- Wednesday: 8.63%
- Tuesday: 10.17%
New Florida resident fatalities (24,137 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 137 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,274. The total of non-resident deaths is 383.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 137
- Sunday: 133
- Saturday: 205
- Friday: 186
- Thursday: 217
New hospitalizations (68,170 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 173
- Sunday: 207
- Saturday: 327
- Friday: 427
- Thursday: 402
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,031,795 total people vaccinated):
- Monday: 24,079
- Saturday: 70,086
- Friday: 88,313
- Thursday: 74,549
- Wednesday: 67,290
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 92,891
Deaths: 1,202
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 54,529
Deaths: 1,184
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,705
Deaths: 563
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,175
Deaths: 461
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,006
Deaths: 453
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 45,853
Deaths: 891
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,020
Deaths: 312
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,891
Deaths: 232
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,929
Deaths: 309
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,410
Deaths: 22
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.