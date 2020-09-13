Florida coronavirus: State reports 8 new deaths, 2,423 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,423 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

Positive cases counted (663,994 total):

  • New cases reported Sunday: 2,423
  • New cases reported Saturday: 3,190
  • New cases reported Friday: 3,650
  • New cases reported Thursday: 2,583
  • New cases reported Wednesday 2,056
  • New cases reported Tuesday: 1,823
  • New cases reported Monday: 1,838

Percent positive:

The health department says it received 62,318 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 5.56% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Saturday: 5.56%
  • Friday: 5.80%
  • Thursday: 6.85%
  • Wednesday: 7.19%
  • Tuesday: 8.15%
  • Monday: 6.81%
  • Sunday: 6.35%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.26% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Saturday: 4.26%
  • Friday: 4.44%
  • Thursday: 5.53%
  • Wednesday: 5.54%
  • Tuesday: 5.94%
  • Monday: 4.96%
  • Sunday: 4.54%

Florida Resident Fatalities (12,608):

The state reported eight new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Sunday: 8
  • Saturday: 98
  • Friday: 176
  • Thursday: 211
  • Wednesday: 200
  • Tuesday: 44
  • Monday: 22

Hospitalizations (41,297 since pandemic began):

  • Sunday: 82 new
  • Saturday: 194
  • Friday: 214
  • Thursday: 290
  • Wednesday: 322
  • Tuesday: 112
  • Monday: 59

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,450
Deaths: 586

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,922
Deaths: 701

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,886
Deaths: 275

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,619
Deaths: 233

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,473
Deaths: 488

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,527
Deaths: 195

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,884
Deaths: 105

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,996
Deaths: 77

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,469
Deaths: 72

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,224
Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

