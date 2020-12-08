Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,985 new cases, 299 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 7,985 new cases on Tuesday.

New cases reported:

  • Tuesday: 7,985
  • Monday: 7,711
  • Sunday: 8,436
  • Saturday: 10,431
  • Friday: 10,177

Percent positive:

The health department received 112,229 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 9.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Monday: 9.91%
  • Sunday: 9.87%
  • Saturday: 9.91%
  • Friday: 9.14%
  • Thursday: 9.36%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.92% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Monday: 7.92%
  • Sunday: 7.64%
  • Saturday: 7.86%
  • Friday: 7.32%
  • Thursday: 7.49%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,378 total

Florida reported 96 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Tuesday: 96
  • Monday: 105
  • Sunday: 93
  • Saturday: 90
  • Friday: 120

Hospitalizations (56,906 since pandemic began):

  • Tuesday: 299
  • Monday: 150
  • Sunday: 140
  • Saturday: 222
  • Friday: 275

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,149
Deaths: 969

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,505
Deaths: 939

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,024
Deaths: 415

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,008
Deaths: 392

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,543
Deaths: 305

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,734
Deaths: 707

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,531
Deaths: 229

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,092
Deaths: 172

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,217
Deaths: 186

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,820
Deaths: 19

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

