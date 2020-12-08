Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,985 new cases, 299 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 7,985 new cases on Tuesday.
New cases reported:
- Tuesday: 7,985
- Monday: 7,711
- Sunday: 8,436
- Saturday: 10,431
- Friday: 10,177
Percent positive:
The health department received 112,229 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 9.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 9.91%
- Sunday: 9.87%
- Saturday: 9.91%
- Friday: 9.14%
- Thursday: 9.36%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.92% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 7.92%
- Sunday: 7.64%
- Saturday: 7.86%
- Friday: 7.32%
- Thursday: 7.49%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,378 total
Florida reported 96 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 96
- Monday: 105
- Sunday: 93
- Saturday: 90
- Friday: 120
Hospitalizations (56,906 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 299
- Monday: 150
- Sunday: 140
- Saturday: 222
- Friday: 275
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 62,149
Deaths: 969
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,505
Deaths: 939
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,024
Deaths: 415
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,008
Deaths: 392
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,543
Deaths: 305
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,734
Deaths: 707
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,531
Deaths: 229
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,092
Deaths: 172
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,217
Deaths: 186
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,820
Deaths: 19
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.