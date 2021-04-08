Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,939 new cases, 84 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 7,939 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,104,686.

On Wednesday, more than 156,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

It’s the second-highest daily reported number of doses given out since the Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines for emergency use late last year.

New cases reported (2,104,686 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 7,939

Wednesday: 5,885

Tuesday: 5,556

Monday: 3,480

Sunday: 4,794

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 141,380 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.21% were positive.

Wednesday: 8.21%

Tuesday: 8.10%

Monday: 8.51%

Sunday: 10.09%

Saturday: 9.29%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.73% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 6.73%

Tuesday: 6.95%

Monday: 6.89%

Sunday: 7.37%

Saturday: 7.02%

New Florida resident deaths (33,906 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 84 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,906. The total of non-resident deaths is 656.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 84

Wednesday: 42

Tuesday: 70

Monday: 36

Sunday: 22

New hospitalizations (86,499 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 207

Wednesday: 227

Tuesday: 265

Monday: 52

Sunday: 70

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 6,786,461 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,683,864 have received their full two-dose series, and 369,733 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,732,864 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 156,354

Tuesday: 192,777

Monday: 80,281

Sunday: 57,411

Saturday: 91,638

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 125,180

Deaths: 1,630

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 74,155

Deaths: 1,559

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,231

Deaths: 795

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,66

Deaths: 637

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,424

Deaths: 699

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,606

Deaths: 1,292

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,733

Deaths: 449

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,848

Deaths: 328

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,483

Deaths: 435

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,947

Deaths: 41

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.