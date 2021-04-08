Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,939 new cases, 84 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 7,939 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,104,686.
On Wednesday, more than 156,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
It’s the second-highest daily reported number of doses given out since the Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines for emergency use late last year.
New cases reported (2,104,686 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 7,939
- Wednesday: 5,885
- Tuesday: 5,556
- Monday: 3,480
- Sunday: 4,794
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 141,380 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.21% were positive.
- Wednesday: 8.21%
- Tuesday: 8.10%
- Monday: 8.51%
- Sunday: 10.09%
- Saturday: 9.29%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.73% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 6.73%
- Tuesday: 6.95%
- Monday: 6.89%
- Sunday: 7.37%
- Saturday: 7.02%
New Florida resident deaths (33,906 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 84 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,906. The total of non-resident deaths is 656.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 84
- Wednesday: 42
- Tuesday: 70
- Monday: 36
- Sunday: 22
New hospitalizations (86,499 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 207
- Wednesday: 227
- Tuesday: 265
- Monday: 52
- Sunday: 70
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 6,786,461 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,683,864 have received their full two-dose series, and 369,733 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,732,864 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 156,354
- Tuesday: 192,777
- Monday: 80,281
- Sunday: 57,411
- Saturday: 91,638
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 125,180
Deaths: 1,630
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 74,155
Deaths: 1,559
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,231
Deaths: 795
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,66
Deaths: 637
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,424
Deaths: 699
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 62,606
Deaths: 1,292
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,733
Deaths: 449
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,848
Deaths: 328
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,483
Deaths: 435
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,947
Deaths: 41
