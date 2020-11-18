Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,925 new cases as state surpasses 900,000 cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 7,925 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case count to 905,248.
This is the highest single-day increase since Nov. 16 when the state surpassed 10,000 cases which was the highest point prior to July 25.
New cases reported:
- Wednesday: 7,925
- Tuesday: 7,459
- Monday: 4,663
- Sunday: 10,105
- Saturday: 4,544
- Friday: 6,933
Percent positive:
The health department received 104,996 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 9.71% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 9.71%
- Monday: 10.39%
- Sunday: 9.54%
- Saturday: 9.21%
- Friday: 11.41%
- Thursday: 9.18%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.16% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 8.16%
- Monday: 8.61%
- Sunday: 7.95%
- Saturday: 7.57%
- Friday: 9.95%
- Thursday: 7.95%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,731 total
Florida reported 87 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 87
- Tuesday: 85
- Monday: 41
- Sunday: 29
- Saturday: 44
- Friday: 73
Hospitalizations (52,637 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 308
- Tuesday: 310
- Monday: 119
- Sunday: 87
- Saturday: 271
- Friday: 270
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 53,900
Deaths: 877
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,737
Deaths: 862
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,620
Deaths: 364
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,147
Deaths: 362
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,968
Deaths: 263
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,696
Deaths: 657
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,366
Deaths: 187
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,325
Deaths: 133
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,086
Deaths: 150
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,7018
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.