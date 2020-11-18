Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,925 new cases as state surpasses 900,000 cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 7,925 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case count to 905,248.

This is the highest single-day increase since Nov. 16 when the state surpassed 10,000 cases which was the highest point prior to July 25.

New cases reported:

Wednesday: 7,925

Tuesday: 7,459

Monday: 4,663

Sunday: 10,105

Saturday: 4,544

Friday: 6,933

Percent positive:

The health department received 104,996 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 9.71% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 9.71%

Monday: 10.39%

Sunday: 9.54%

Saturday: 9.21%

Friday: 11.41%

Thursday: 9.18%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.16% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 8.16%

Monday: 8.61%

Sunday: 7.95%

Saturday: 7.57%

Friday: 9.95%

Thursday: 7.95%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,731 total

Florida reported 87 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 87

Tuesday: 85

Monday: 41

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 44

Friday: 73

Hospitalizations (52,637 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 308

Tuesday: 310

Monday: 119

Sunday: 87

Saturday: 271

Friday: 270

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,900

Deaths: 877

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,737

Deaths: 862

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,620

Deaths: 364

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,147

Deaths: 362

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,968

Deaths: 263

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,696

Deaths: 657

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,366

Deaths: 187

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,325

Deaths: 133

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,086

Deaths: 150

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,7018

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.