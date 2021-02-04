Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,711 new cases, 228 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,711 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,752,330
New cases reported (1,752,330 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 7,711
- Wednesday: 6,979
- Tuesday: 10,533
- Monday: 5,730
- Sunday: 7,788
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 103,566 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 11.32% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Wednesday: 11.32%
- Tuesday: 10.07%
- Monday: 10.77%
- Sunday: 11.94%
- Saturday: 7.60%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.76% on Wednesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 8.76
- Tuesday: 7.77%
- Monday: 8.36%
- Sunday: 8.39%
- Saturday: 5.54%
New Florida resident fatalities (27,247 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 228 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,247. The total of non-resident deaths is 451.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 228
- Wednesday: 197
- Tuesday: 137
- Monday: 206
- Sunday: 119
New hospitalizations (73,631 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 365
- Wednesday: 408
- Tuesday: 404
- Monday: 160
- Sunday: 159
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,788,326 total people vaccinated):
- Wednesday: 40,565
- Tuesday: 40,069
- Monday: 28,748
- Sunday: 27,578
- Saturday: 45,371
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 102,337
Deaths: 1,342
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 60,623
Deaths: 1,312
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,158
Deaths: 651
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,041
Deaths: 505
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,214
Deaths: 576
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 51,630
Deaths: 991
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,143
Deaths: 353
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,603
Deaths: 266
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,853
Deaths: 356
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,614
Deaths: 24
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.