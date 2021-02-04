Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,711 new cases, 228 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,711 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,752,330

New cases reported (1,752,330 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 7,711

Wednesday: 6,979

Tuesday: 10,533

Monday: 5,730

Sunday: 7,788

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 103,566 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 11.32% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Wednesday: 11.32%

Tuesday: 10.07%

Monday: 10.77%

Sunday: 11.94%

Saturday: 7.60%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.76% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 8.76

Tuesday: 7.77%

Monday: 8.36%

Sunday: 8.39%

Saturday: 5.54%

New Florida resident fatalities (27,247 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 228 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,247. The total of non-resident deaths is 451.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 228

Wednesday: 197

Tuesday: 137

Monday: 206

Sunday: 119

New hospitalizations (73,631 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 365

Wednesday: 408

Tuesday: 404

Monday: 160

Sunday: 159

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,788,326 total people vaccinated):

Wednesday: 40,565

Tuesday: 40,069

Monday: 28,748

Sunday: 27,578

Saturday: 45,371

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 102,337

Deaths: 1,342

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,623

Deaths: 1,312

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,158

Deaths: 651

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,041

Deaths: 505

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,214

Deaths: 576

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 51,630

Deaths: 991

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,143

Deaths: 353

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,603

Deaths: 266

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,853

Deaths: 356

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,614

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.