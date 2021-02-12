Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,617 new cases, 183 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,617 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,814,422.
New cases reported (1,814,422 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 7,617
- Thursday: 8,525
- Wednesday: 7,537
- Tuesday: 7,023
- Monday: 5,737
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 144,159 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 8.07% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Thursday: 8.07%
- Wednesday: 7.93%
- Tuesday: 8.57%
- Monday: 9.18%
- Sunday: 10.42%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.22% on Thursday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 6.22%
- Wednesday: 6.20%
- Tuesday: 6.59%
- Monday: 6.93%
- Sunday: 7.37%
New Florida resident fatalities (28,565 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 183 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,565. The total of non-resident deaths is 496.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 183
- Thursday: 174
- Wednesday: 160
- Tuesday: 233
- Monday: 119
New hospitalizations (75,734 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 280
- Wednesday: 292
- Tuesday: 278
- Monday: 341
- Sunday: 131
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,225,304 total people vaccinated):
- Friday: 59,393
- Thursday: 55,117
- Wednesday: 53,640
- Tuesday: 40,863
- Monday: 22,325
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 105,621
Deaths: 1,395
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 62,788
Deaths: 1,372
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,878
Deaths: 676
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,118
Deaths: 547
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,371
Deaths: 600
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 53,925
Deaths: 1,050
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,572
Deaths: 368
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,875
Deaths: 282
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,252
Deaths: 362
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,688
Deaths: 25
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.