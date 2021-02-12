Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,617 new cases, 183 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,617 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,814,422.

New cases reported (1,814,422 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 7,617

Thursday: 8,525

Wednesday: 7,537

Tuesday: 7,023

Monday: 5,737

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 144,159 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 8.07% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Thursday: 8.07%

Wednesday: 7.93%

Tuesday: 8.57%

Monday: 9.18%

Sunday: 10.42%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.22% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 6.22%

Wednesday: 6.20%

Tuesday: 6.59%

Monday: 6.93%

Sunday: 7.37%

New Florida resident fatalities (28,565 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 183 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,565. The total of non-resident deaths is 496.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 183

Thursday: 174

Wednesday: 160

Tuesday: 233

Monday: 119

New hospitalizations (75,734 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 280

Wednesday: 292

Tuesday: 278

Monday: 341

Sunday: 131

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,225,304 total people vaccinated):

Friday: 59,393

Thursday: 55,117

Wednesday: 53,640

Tuesday: 40,863

Monday: 22,325

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 105,621

Deaths: 1,395

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,788

Deaths: 1,372

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,878

Deaths: 676

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,118

Deaths: 547

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,371

Deaths: 600

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,925

Deaths: 1,050

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,572

Deaths: 368

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,875

Deaths: 282

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,252

Deaths: 362

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,688

Deaths: 25

