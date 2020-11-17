Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,459 new cases as state nears 900,000 cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 7,459 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 897,323.
This comes two days after the state report the highest single-day increase in new cases since July 25.
New cases reported:
- Tuesday: 7,459
- Monday: 4,663
- Sunday: 10,105
- Saturday: 4,544
- Friday: 6,933
- Thursday: 5,607
Percent positive:
The health department received 94,738 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 10.39% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 10.39%
- Sunday: 9.54%
- Saturday: 9.21%
- Friday: 11.41%
- Thursday: 9.18%
- Wednesday: 8.55%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.64% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 8.64%
- Sunday: 7.95%
- Saturday: 7.57%
- Friday: 9.95%
- Thursday: 7.95%
- Wednesday: 7.35%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,644 total
Florida reported 85 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 85
- Monday: 41
- Sunday: 29
- Saturday: 44
- Friday: 73
- Thursday: 72
Hospitalizations (52,329 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 310
- Monday: 119
- Sunday: 87
- Saturday: 271
- Friday: 270
- Thursday: 157
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 53,432
Deaths: 866
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,509
Deaths: 859
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,528
Deaths: 358
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,040
Deaths: 359
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,771
Deaths: 260
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,531
Deaths: 654
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,312
Deaths: 186
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,285
Deaths: 132
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,957
Deaths: 148
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,701
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,459 new cases as state nears 900,000 cases
- COVID cases, hospital occupancies concern St. Pete leaders headed into Thanksgiving
- Where’s DeSantis? Florida governor makes first public appearance in 13 days, doesn’t take questions
- ‘I smell smoke’: Foul, unexplained scents linked to coronavirus, say Lakeland doctors
- New York sheriff says he won’t enforce Gov. Cuomo’s Thanksgiving limit