Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,459 new cases as state nears 900,000 cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 7,459 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 897,323.

This comes two days after the state report the highest single-day increase in new cases since July 25.

New cases reported:

Tuesday: 7,459

Monday: 4,663

Sunday: 10,105

Saturday: 4,544

Friday: 6,933

Thursday: 5,607

Percent positive:

The health department received 94,738 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 10.39% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 10.39%

Sunday: 9.54%

Saturday: 9.21%

Friday: 11.41%

Thursday: 9.18%

Wednesday: 8.55%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.64% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 8.64%

Sunday: 7.95%

Saturday: 7.57%

Friday: 9.95%

Thursday: 7.95%

Wednesday: 7.35%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,644 total

Florida reported 85 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 85

Monday: 41

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 44

Friday: 73

Thursday: 72

Hospitalizations (52,329 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 310

Monday: 119

Sunday: 87

Saturday: 271

Friday: 270

Thursday: 157

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,432

Deaths: 866

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,509

Deaths: 859

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,528

Deaths: 358

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,040

Deaths: 359

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,771

Deaths: 260

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,531

Deaths: 654

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,312

Deaths: 186

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,285

Deaths: 132

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,957

Deaths: 148

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,701

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.