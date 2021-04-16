Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,296 new cases, 92 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 7,296 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,155,744.

On Friday, over 123,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,155,744 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 7,296

Thursday: 6,762

Wednesday: 6,772

Tuesday: 9,068

Monday: 1,613

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 129,533 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 8.53% were positive.

Thursday: 8.53%

Wednesday: 7.90%

Tuesday: 8.94%

Monday: 10.44%

Sunday: 10.42%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.66% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 6.83%

Wednesday: 6.66%

Tuesday: 7.44

Monday: 8.16%

Sunday: 8.00%

New Florida resident deaths (34,330 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 92 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,238. The total of non-resident deaths is 670.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 92

Wednesday: 74

Tuesday: 64

Monday: 35

Sunday: 7

New hospitalizations (87,943 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 201

Thursday: 219

Wednesday: 236

Tuesday: 263

Monday: 55

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 7,823,859 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,386,973 have received their full two-dose series, and 523,998 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,912,888 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 123,984

Thursday: 115,139

Wednesday: 135,261

Tuesday: 158,055

Monday: 77,627

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 129,041

Deaths: 1,648

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 76,172

Deaths: 1,575

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,104

Deaths: 805

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,646

Deaths: 648

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,721

Deaths: 717

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 64,447

Deaths: 1,285

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,077

Deaths: 448

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,054

Deaths: 334

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,658

Deaths: 432

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,995

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.