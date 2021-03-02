Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,179 new cases, 305 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) –Florida added 7,179 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,918,100.
Of note, this is the highest single-day increase reported in hospitalizations since Feb. 16.
New cases reported (1,918,100 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 7,179
- Monday: 1,700
- Sunday: 5,539
- Saturday: 5,459
- Friday: 5,922
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 148,412 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 7.60% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Monday: 7.60%
- Sunday: 8.73%
- Saturday: 9.80%
- Friday: 7.41%
- Thursday: 6.74%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.69% on Monday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 5.69%
- Sunday: 6.32%
- Saturday: 6.40%
- Friday: 5.61%
- Thursday: 5.18%
New Florida resident fatalities (31,135 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 136 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,135. The total of non-resident deaths is 561.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 136
- Monday: 147
- Sunday: 118
- Saturday: 110
- Friday: 146
New hospitalizations (79,731 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 305
- Monday: 82
- Sunday: 102
- Saturday: 221
- Friday: 277
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,017,661 total people vaccinated):
- Sunday: 16,975
- Saturday: 43,879
- Friday: 78,612
- Thursday: 56,844
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 111,990
Deaths: 1,518
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 66,894
Deaths: 1,456
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,122
Deaths: 743
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,089
Deaths: 602
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,551
Deaths: 658
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,339
Deaths: 1,150
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,370
Deaths: 403
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,266
Deaths: 304
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,791
Deaths: 404
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,800
Deaths: 30
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.