Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,179 new cases, 305 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) –Florida added 7,179 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,918,100.

Of note, this is the highest single-day increase reported in hospitalizations since Feb. 16.

New cases reported (1,918,100 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 7,179

Monday: 1,700

Sunday: 5,539

Saturday: 5,459

Friday: 5,922

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 148,412 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 7.60% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Monday: 7.60%

Sunday: 8.73%

Saturday: 9.80%

Friday: 7.41%

Thursday: 6.74%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.69% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 5.69%

Sunday: 6.32%

Saturday: 6.40%

Friday: 5.61%

Thursday: 5.18%

New Florida resident fatalities (31,135 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 136 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,135. The total of non-resident deaths is 561.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 136

Monday: 147

Sunday: 118

Saturday: 110

Friday: 146

New hospitalizations (79,731 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 305

Monday: 82

Sunday: 102

Saturday: 221

Friday: 277

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,017,661 total people vaccinated):

Sunday: 16,975

Saturday: 43,879

Friday: 78,612

Thursday: 56,844

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 111,990

Deaths: 1,518

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,894

Deaths: 1,456

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,122

Deaths: 743

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,089

Deaths: 602

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,551

Deaths: 658

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,339

Deaths: 1,150

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,370

Deaths: 403

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,266

Deaths: 304

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,791

Deaths: 404

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,800

Deaths: 30

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.