LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,179 new cases, 305 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) –Florida added 7,179 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,918,100.

Of note, this is the highest single-day increase reported in hospitalizations since Feb. 16.

New cases reported (1,918,100 total since start of pandemic):

  • Tuesday: 7,179
  • Monday: 1,700
  • Sunday: 5,539
  • Saturday: 5,459
  • Friday: 5,922

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 148,412 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 7.60% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Monday: 7.60%
  • Sunday: 8.73%
  • Saturday: 9.80%
  • Friday: 7.41%
  • Thursday: 6.74%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.69% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Monday: 5.69%
  • Sunday: 6.32%
  • Saturday: 6.40%
  • Friday: 5.61%
  • Thursday: 5.18%

New Florida resident fatalities (31,135 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 136 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,135. The total of non-resident deaths is 561.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Tuesday: 136
  • Monday: 147
  • Sunday: 118
  • Saturday: 110
  • Friday: 146

New hospitalizations (79,731 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Tuesday: 305
  • Monday: 82
  • Sunday: 102
  • Saturday: 221
  • Friday: 277

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,017,661 total people vaccinated):

  • Sunday: 16,975
  • Saturday: 43,879
  • Friday: 78,612
  • Thursday: 56,844

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 111,990
Deaths: 1,518

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,894
Deaths: 1,456

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,122
Deaths: 743

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,089
Deaths: 602

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,551
Deaths: 658

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,339
Deaths: 1,150

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,370
Deaths: 403

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,266
Deaths: 304

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,791
Deaths: 404

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,800
Deaths: 30

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss