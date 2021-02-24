Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,128 new cases, 127 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,128 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,885,661.
New cases reported (1,885,661 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 7,128
- Tuesday: 5,610
- Monday: 4,151
- Sunday: 5,065
- Saturday: 7,280
- Friday: 6,683
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 139,810 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.55% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 7.55%
- Monday: 8.46
- Sunday: 9.58
- Saturday: 8.42%
- Friday: 7.54%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.99% on Tuesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 5.99%
- Monday: 6.50%
- Sunday: 6.82
- Saturday: 6.32%
- Friday: 5.74%
New Florida resident fatalities (30,340 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 127 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,340. The total of non-resident deaths is 538.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 127
- Tuesday: 148
- Monday: 159
- Sunday: 93
- Saturday: 121
New hospitalizations (78,472 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 260
- Tuesday: 308
- Monday: 146
- Sunday: 104
- Saturday: 246
- Friday: 284
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,792,118 total people vaccinated):
- Tuesday: 43,623
- Monday: 49,904
- Sunday: 4,638
- Saturday: 25,852
- Friday: 50,357
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 110,086
Deaths: 1,470
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 65,623
Deaths: 1,432
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,714
Deaths: 724
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,469
Deaths: 576
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,900
Deaths: 641
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 56,409
Deaths: 1,133
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,147
Deaths: 395
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,176
Deaths: 298
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,641
Deaths: 391
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,769
Deaths: 29
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.