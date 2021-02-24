Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,128 new cases, 127 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,128 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,885,661.

New cases reported (1,885,661 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 7,128

Tuesday: 5,610

Monday: 4,151

Sunday: 5,065

Saturday: 7,280

Friday: 6,683

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 139,810 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.55% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 7.55%

Monday: 8.46

Sunday: 9.58

Saturday: 8.42%

Friday: 7.54%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.99% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 5.99%

Monday: 6.50%

Sunday: 6.82

Saturday: 6.32%

Friday: 5.74%

New Florida resident fatalities (30,340 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 127 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,340. The total of non-resident deaths is 538.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 127

Tuesday: 148

Monday: 159

Sunday: 93

Saturday: 121

New hospitalizations (78,472 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 260

Tuesday: 308

Monday: 146

Sunday: 104

Saturday: 246

Friday: 284

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,792,118 total people vaccinated):

Tuesday: 43,623

Monday: 49,904

Sunday: 4,638

Saturday: 25,852

Friday: 50,357

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 110,086

Deaths: 1,470

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 65,623

Deaths: 1,432

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,714

Deaths: 724

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,469

Deaths: 576

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,900

Deaths: 641

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,409

Deaths: 1,133

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,147

Deaths: 395

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,176

Deaths: 298

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,641

Deaths: 391

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,769

Deaths: 29

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.