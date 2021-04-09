Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,121 new cases, 62 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 7,121 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,111,807.
On Thursday, more than 155,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
It’s the third-highest daily reported number of doses given out since the Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines for emergency use late last year and the third consecutive day of over 150,000 doses administered.
New cases reported (2,111,807 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 7,121
- Thursday: 7,939
- Wednesday: 5,885
- Tuesday: 5,556
- Monday: 3,480
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 129,392 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 7.86% were positive.
- Thursday: 7.86%
- Wednesday: 8.21%
- Tuesday: 8.10%
- Monday: 8.51%
- Sunday: 10.09%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.51% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 6.51%
- Wednesday: 6.73%
- Tuesday: 6.95%
- Monday: 6.89%
- Sunday: 7.37%
New Florida resident deaths (33,968 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 62 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,906. The total of non-resident deaths is 658.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 62
- Thursday: 84
- Wednesday: 42
- Tuesday: 70
- Monday: 36
New hospitalizations (86,706 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 207
- Thursday: 207
- Wednesday: 227
- Tuesday: 265
- Monday: 52
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 6,942,405 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,789,666 have received their full two-dose series, and 400,847 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,751,892 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Thursday: 155,944
- Wednesday: 156,354
- Tuesday: 192,777
- Monday: 80,281
- Sunday: 57,411
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 125,684
Deaths: 1,634
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 74,455
Deaths: 1,565
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,385
Deaths: 798
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,788
Deaths: 637
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,618
Deaths: 702
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 62,807
Deaths: 1,271
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,771
Deaths: 447
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,878
Deaths: 330
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,498
Deaths: 437
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,955
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.