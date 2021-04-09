Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,121 new cases, 62 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 7,121 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,111,807.

On Thursday, more than 155,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

It’s the third-highest daily reported number of doses given out since the Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines for emergency use late last year and the third consecutive day of over 150,000 doses administered.

New cases reported (2,111,807 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 7,121

Thursday: 7,939

Wednesday: 5,885

Tuesday: 5,556

Monday: 3,480

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 129,392 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 7.86% were positive.

Thursday: 7.86%

Wednesday: 8.21%

Tuesday: 8.10%

Monday: 8.51%

Sunday: 10.09%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.51% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 6.51%

Wednesday: 6.73%

Tuesday: 6.95%

Monday: 6.89%

Sunday: 7.37%

New Florida resident deaths (33,968 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 62 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,906. The total of non-resident deaths is 658.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 62

Thursday: 84

Wednesday: 42

Tuesday: 70

Monday: 36

New hospitalizations (86,706 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 207

Thursday: 207

Wednesday: 227

Tuesday: 265

Monday: 52

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 6,942,405 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,789,666 have received their full two-dose series, and 400,847 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,751,892 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Thursday: 155,944

Wednesday: 156,354

Tuesday: 192,777

Monday: 80,281

Sunday: 57,411

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 125,684

Deaths: 1,634

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 74,455

Deaths: 1,565

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,385

Deaths: 798

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,788

Deaths: 637

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,618

Deaths: 702

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,807

Deaths: 1,271

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,771

Deaths: 447

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,878

Deaths: 330

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,498

Deaths: 437

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,955

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.