Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,023 new cases, 233 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,023 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,790,743.
New cases reported (1,790,743 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 7,023
- Monday: 5,737
- Sunday: 6,624
- Saturday: 7,486
- Friday: 11,543
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 121,607 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 9.18% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Monday: 9.18%
- Sunday: 10.42%
- Saturday: 9.85%
- Friday: 8.66%
- Thursday: 7.07%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.93% on Monday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 6.93%
- Sunday: 7.37%
- Saturday: 6.82%
- Friday: 6.25%
- Thursday: 5.80%
- Wednesday: 8.76
- Tuesday: 7.77%
New Florida resident fatalities (28,048 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 233 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,048. The total of non-resident deaths is 478.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 233
- Monday: 119
- Sunday: 97
- Saturday: 142
- Friday: 210
New hospitalizations (74,884 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 341
- Sunday: 131
- Saturday: 145
- Friday: 297
- Thursday: 365
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,057,154 total people vaccinated):
- Tuesday: 40,863
- Monday: 22,325
- Sunday: 42,026
- Saturday: 57,731
- Friday: 51,479
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 104,210
Deaths: 1,371
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,950
Deaths: 1,344
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,572
Deaths: 671
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,690
Deaths: 510
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,883
Deaths: 591
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 53,005
Deaths: 1,029
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,393
Deaths: 355
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,776
Deaths: 280
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,082
Deaths: 365
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,667
Deaths: 24
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.