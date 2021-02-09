Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,023 new cases, 233 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,023 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,790,743.

New cases reported (1,790,743 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 7,023

Monday: 5,737

Sunday: 6,624

Saturday: 7,486

Friday: 11,543

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 121,607 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 9.18% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Monday: 9.18%

Sunday: 10.42%

Saturday: 9.85%

Friday: 8.66%

Thursday: 7.07%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.93% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.93%

Sunday: 7.37%

Saturday: 6.82%

Friday: 6.25%

Thursday: 5.80%

Wednesday: 8.76

Tuesday: 7.77%

New Florida resident fatalities (28,048 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 233 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,048. The total of non-resident deaths is 478.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 233

Monday: 119

Sunday: 97

Saturday: 142

Friday: 210

New hospitalizations (74,884 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 341

Sunday: 131

Saturday: 145

Friday: 297

Thursday: 365

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,057,154 total people vaccinated):

Tuesday: 40,863

Monday: 22,325

Sunday: 42,026

Saturday: 57,731

Friday: 51,479

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 104,210

Deaths: 1,371

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,950

Deaths: 1,344

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,572

Deaths: 671

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,690

Deaths: 510

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,883

Deaths: 591

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,005

Deaths: 1,029

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,393

Deaths: 355

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,776

Deaths: 280

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,082

Deaths: 365

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,667

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.