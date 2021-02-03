Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,979 new cases, 408 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,979 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,744,619.

New cases reported (1,744,619 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 6,979

Tuesday: 10,533

Monday: 5,730

Sunday: 7,788

Saturday: 15,019

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 103,400 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 10.07% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 10.07%

Monday: 10.77%

Sunday: 11.94%

Saturday: 7.60%

Friday: 8.71%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.77% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 7.77%

Monday: 8.36%

Sunday: 8.39%

Saturday: 5.54%

Friday: 6.62%

New Florida resident fatalities (27,019 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 197 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,685. The total of non-resident deaths is 453.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 197

Tuesday: 137

Monday: 206

Sunday: 119

Saturday: 106

New hospitalizations (73,266 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 408

Tuesday: 404

Monday: 160

Sunday: 159

Saturday: 271

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,788,326 total people vaccinated):

Wednesday: 40,565

Tuesday: 40,069

Monday: 28,748

Sunday: 27,578

Saturday: 45,371

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 101,910

Deaths: 1,336

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,322

Deaths: 1,307

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,064

Deaths: 638

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,948

Deaths: 503

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,049

Deaths: 560

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 51,297

Deaths: 979

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,077

Deaths: 349

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,583

Deaths: 267

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,778

Deaths: 354

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,605

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.