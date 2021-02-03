Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,979 new cases, 408 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,979 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,744,619.
New cases reported (1,744,619 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 6,979
- Tuesday: 10,533
- Monday: 5,730
- Sunday: 7,788
- Saturday: 15,019
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 103,400 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 10.07% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 10.07%
- Monday: 10.77%
- Sunday: 11.94%
- Saturday: 7.60%
- Friday: 8.71%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.77% on Tuesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 7.77%
- Monday: 8.36%
- Sunday: 8.39%
- Saturday: 5.54%
- Friday: 6.62%
New Florida resident fatalities (27,019 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 197 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,685. The total of non-resident deaths is 453.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 197
- Tuesday: 137
- Monday: 206
- Sunday: 119
- Saturday: 106
New hospitalizations (73,266 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 408
- Tuesday: 404
- Monday: 160
- Sunday: 159
- Saturday: 271
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,788,326 total people vaccinated):
- Wednesday: 40,565
- Tuesday: 40,069
- Monday: 28,748
- Sunday: 27,578
- Saturday: 45,371
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 101,910
Deaths: 1,336
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 60,322
Deaths: 1,307
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,064
Deaths: 638
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,948
Deaths: 503
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,049
Deaths: 560
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 51,297
Deaths: 979
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,077
Deaths: 349
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,583
Deaths: 267
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,778
Deaths: 354
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,605
Deaths: 24
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.