Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,790 new cases, 69 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,790 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,064,525.

New cases reported (2,064,525 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 6,790

Wednesday: 5,294

Tuesday: 5,062

Monday: 3,374

Sunday: 4,943

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 128,590 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.80% were positive.

Wednesday: 7.80%

Tuesday: 8.27%

Monday: 8.05%

Sunday: 10.09%

Saturday: 8.71%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.41% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 6.41%

Tuesday: 6.67%

Monday: 6.36%

Sunday: 7.58%

Saturday: 6.80%

New Florida resident deaths (33,494 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 69 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,494. The total of non-resident deaths is 649.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 69

Wednesday: 87

Tuesday: 91

Monday: 69

Sunday: 36

New hospitalizations (85,373 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 176

Wednesday: 224

Tuesday: 266

Monday: 63

Sunday: 83

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 5,979,461 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,156,575 have received their full two-dose series, and 242,281 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,580,605 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 107,721

Tuesday: 110,430

Monday: 81,709

Sunday: 75,318

Saturday: No report

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 122,188

Deaths: 1,615

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 72,557

Deaths: 1,555

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,465

Deaths: 787

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,922

Deaths: 635

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,511

Deaths: 693

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,390

Deaths: 1,260

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,432

Deaths: 443

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,685

Deaths: 321

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,335

Deaths: 429

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,906

Deaths: 39

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.