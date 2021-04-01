Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,790 new cases, 69 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,790 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,064,525.
New cases reported (2,064,525 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 6,790
- Wednesday: 5,294
- Tuesday: 5,062
- Monday: 3,374
- Sunday: 4,943
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 128,590 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.80% were positive.
- Wednesday: 7.80%
- Tuesday: 8.27%
- Monday: 8.05%
- Sunday: 10.09%
- Saturday: 8.71%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.41% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 6.41%
- Tuesday: 6.67%
- Monday: 6.36%
- Sunday: 7.58%
- Saturday: 6.80%
New Florida resident deaths (33,494 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 69 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,494. The total of non-resident deaths is 649.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 69
- Wednesday: 87
- Tuesday: 91
- Monday: 69
- Sunday: 36
New hospitalizations (85,373 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 176
- Wednesday: 224
- Tuesday: 266
- Monday: 63
- Sunday: 83
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 5,979,461 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,156,575 have received their full two-dose series, and 242,281 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,580,605 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 107,721
- Tuesday: 110,430
- Monday: 81,709
- Sunday: 75,318
- Saturday: No report
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 122,188
Deaths: 1,615
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 72,557
Deaths: 1,555
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,465
Deaths: 787
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,922
Deaths: 635
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,511
Deaths: 693
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,390
Deaths: 1,260
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,432
Deaths: 443
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,685
Deaths: 321
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,335
Deaths: 429
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,906
Deaths: 39
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.