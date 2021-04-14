Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,772 new cases, 44 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,772 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,141,686.

On Wednesday, over 135,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,141,686 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 6,772

Tuesday: 9,068

Monday: 1,613

Sunday: 5,520

Saturday: 6,906

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 108,186 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.94% were positive.

Tuesday: 8.94%

Monday: 10.44%

Sunday: 10.42%

Saturday: 9.79%

Friday: 8.54%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.44% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 7.44

Monday: 8.16%

Sunday: 8.00%

Saturday: 7.65%

Friday: 6.94%

New Florida resident deaths (34,164 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 44 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,164. The total of non-resident deaths is 664.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 64

Monday: 35

Sunday: 7

Saturday: 46

Friday: 62

New hospitalizations (87,523 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 236

Tuesday: 263

Monday: 55

Sunday: 75

Saturday: 188

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 7,584,736 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,161,541 have received their full two-dose series, and 517,446 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,905,749 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 135,261

Tuesday: 158,055

Monday: 77,627

Saturday: 109,909

Friday: 161,479

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 127,969

Deaths: 1,646

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 75,615

Deaths: 1,569

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,849

Deaths: 804

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,362

Deaths: 646

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,387

Deaths: 714

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,919

Deaths: 1,275

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,970

Deaths: 447

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,983

Deaths: 331

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,587

Deaths: 432

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,980

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.