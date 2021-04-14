Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,772 new cases, 44 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,772 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,141,686.
On Wednesday, over 135,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,141,686 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 6,772
- Tuesday: 9,068
- Monday: 1,613
- Sunday: 5,520
- Saturday: 6,906
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 108,186 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.94% were positive.
- Tuesday: 8.94%
- Monday: 10.44%
- Sunday: 10.42%
- Saturday: 9.79%
- Friday: 8.54%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.44% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 7.44
- Monday: 8.16%
- Sunday: 8.00%
- Saturday: 7.65%
- Friday: 6.94%
New Florida resident deaths (34,164 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 44 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,164. The total of non-resident deaths is 664.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 64
- Monday: 35
- Sunday: 7
- Saturday: 46
- Friday: 62
New hospitalizations (87,523 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 236
- Tuesday: 263
- Monday: 55
- Sunday: 75
- Saturday: 188
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 7,584,736 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,161,541 have received their full two-dose series, and 517,446 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,905,749 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 135,261
- Tuesday: 158,055
- Monday: 77,627
- Saturday: 109,909
- Friday: 161,479
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 127,969
Deaths: 1,646
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 75,615
Deaths: 1,569
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,849
Deaths: 804
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,362
Deaths: 646
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,387
Deaths: 714
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 63,919
Deaths: 1,275
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,970
Deaths: 447
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,983
Deaths: 331
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,587
Deaths: 432
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,980
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.