Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,762 new cases, 74 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,772 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,148,448.
On Thursday, over 115,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,141,686 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 6,762
- Wednesday: 6,772
- Tuesday: 9,068
- Monday: 1,613
- Sunday: 5,520
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 122,228 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.90% were positive.
- Wednesday: 7.90%
- Tuesday: 8.94%
- Monday: 10.44%
- Sunday: 10.42%
- Saturday: 9.79%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.66% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 6.66%
- Tuesday: 7.44
- Monday: 8.16%
- Sunday: 8.00%
- Saturday: 7.65%
New Florida resident deaths (34,238 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 74 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,238. The total of non-resident deaths is 669.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 74
- Tuesday: 64
- Monday: 35
- Sunday: 7
- Saturday: 46
New hospitalizations (87,742 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 219
- Wednesday: 236
- Tuesday: 263
- Monday: 55
- Sunday: 75
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 7,699,875 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,256,979 have received their full two-dose series, and 522,237 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,920,659 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Thursday: 115,139
- Wednesday: 135,261
- Tuesday: 158,055
- Monday: 77,627
- Saturday: 109,909
- Friday: 161,479
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 128,503
Deaths: 1,648
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 75,873
Deaths: 1,576
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,986
Deaths: 804
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,505
Deaths: 646
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,522
Deaths: 716
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 64,189
Deaths: 1,276
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,023
Deaths: 447
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,024
Deaths: 332
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,623
Deaths: 433
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,986
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.