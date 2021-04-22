Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,684 new cases, 80 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,684 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,191,038.
On Wednesday, over 78,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,191,038 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 6,684
- Wednesday: 5,571
- Tuesday: 5,645
- Monday: 4,237
- Sunday: 6,834
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 130,104 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.75% were positive.
- Wednesday: 7.75%
- Tuesday: 7.91%
- Monday: 8.76%
- Sunday: 10.84%
- Saturday: 10.03%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.19% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 6.19%
- Tuesday: 6.26%
- Monday: 6.89%
- Sunday: 7.90%
- Saturday: 8.68%
New Florida resident deaths (34,696 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 80 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,696. The total of non-resident deaths is 682.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 80
- Tuesday: 83
- Monday: 62
- Sunday: 32
- Saturday: 35
New hospitalizations (88,958 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 206
- Wednesday: 231
- Tuesday: 247
- Monday: 61
- Sunday: 83
- Saturday: 187
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,307,032 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,902,865 have received their full two-dose series, and 530,734 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,873,433 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Thursday: 78,754
- Wednesday: 84,679
- Tuesday: 73,847
- Monday: 53,311
- Sunday: 82,425
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 131,831
Deaths: 1,671
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 77,394
Deaths: 1,587
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,771
Deaths: 807
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,304
Deaths: 653
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,628
Deaths: 727
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 65,791
Deaths: 1,292
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,380
Deaths: 457
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,239
Deaths: 341
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,804
Deaths: 436
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,043
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.