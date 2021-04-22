Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,684 new cases, 80 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,684 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,191,038.

On Wednesday, over 78,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,191,038 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 6,684

Wednesday: 5,571

Tuesday: 5,645

Monday: 4,237

Sunday: 6,834

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 130,104 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.75% were positive.

Wednesday: 7.75%

Tuesday: 7.91%

Monday: 8.76%

Sunday: 10.84%

Saturday: 10.03%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.19% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 6.19%

Tuesday: 6.26%

Monday: 6.89%

Sunday: 7.90%

Saturday: 8.68%

New Florida resident deaths (34,696 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 80 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,696. The total of non-resident deaths is 682.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 80

Tuesday: 83

Monday: 62

Sunday: 32

Saturday: 35

New hospitalizations (88,958 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 206

Wednesday: 231

Tuesday: 247

Monday: 61

Sunday: 83

Saturday: 187

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,307,032 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,902,865 have received their full two-dose series, and 530,734 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,873,433 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Thursday: 78,754

Wednesday: 84,679

Tuesday: 73,847

Monday: 53,311

Sunday: 82,425

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 131,831

Deaths: 1,671

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 77,394

Deaths: 1,587

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,771

Deaths: 807

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,304

Deaths: 653

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,628

Deaths: 727

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 65,791

Deaths: 1,292

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,380

Deaths: 457

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,239

Deaths: 341

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,804

Deaths: 436

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,043

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.