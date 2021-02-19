Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,683 new cases, 218 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,683 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,856,427.
New cases reported (1,856,427 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 6,683
- Thursday: 5,117
- Wednesday: 7,342
- Tuesday: 6,297
- Monday: 3,615
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 134,869 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 7.43% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Thursday: 7.43%
- Wednesday: 8.04%
- Tuesday: 8.42%
- Monday: 8.64%
- Sunday: 9.36%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.85% on Thursday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 5.85%
- Wednesday: 6.40%
- Tuesday: 6.42%
- Monday: 6.61%
- Sunday: 6.83%
- Saturday: 6.97%
New Florida resident fatalities (29,692 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 218 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,692. The total of non-resident deaths is 522.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 218
- Thursday: 163
- Wednesday: 157
- Tuesday: 220
- Monday: 155
- Sunday: 96
New hospitalizations (77,408 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 284
- Thursday: 299
- Wednesday: 300
- Tuesday: 306
- Monday: 110
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,551,882 total people vaccinated):
- Thursday: 64,827
- Wednesday: 56,418
- Tuesday: 43,287
- Monday: 31,558
- Sunday: 61,909
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 108,218
Deaths: 1,447
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 64,666
Deaths: 1,411
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,352
Deaths: 704
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,892
Deaths: 570
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,289
Deaths: 630
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 55,473
Deaths: 1,101
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,901
Deaths: 387
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,056
Deaths: 294
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,509
Deaths: 380
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,749
Deaths: 28
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.