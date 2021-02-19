Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,683 new cases, 218 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,683 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,856,427.

New cases reported (1,856,427 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 6,683

Thursday: 5,117

Wednesday: 7,342

Tuesday: 6,297

Monday: 3,615

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 134,869 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 7.43% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Thursday: 7.43%

Wednesday: 8.04%

Tuesday: 8.42%

Monday: 8.64%

Sunday: 9.36%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.85% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 5.85%

Wednesday: 6.40%

Tuesday: 6.42%

Monday: 6.61%

Sunday: 6.83%

Saturday: 6.97%

New Florida resident fatalities (29,692 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 218 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,692. The total of non-resident deaths is 522.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 218

Thursday: 163

Wednesday: 157

Tuesday: 220

Monday: 155

Sunday: 96

New hospitalizations (77,408 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 284

Thursday: 299

Wednesday: 300

Tuesday: 306

Monday: 110

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,551,882 total people vaccinated):

Thursday: 64,827

Wednesday: 56,418

Tuesday: 43,287

Monday: 31,558

Sunday: 61,909

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 108,218

Deaths: 1,447

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 64,666

Deaths: 1,411

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,352

Deaths: 704

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,892

Deaths: 570

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,289

Deaths: 630

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,473

Deaths: 1,101

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,901

Deaths: 387

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,056

Deaths: 294

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,509

Deaths: 380

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,749

Deaths: 28

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.