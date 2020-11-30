Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,658 new cases, expect to hit 1 million total cases this week

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 6,658 coronavirus cases Monday.

New cases reported:

Monday: 6,658

Sunday: 7,364

Saturday: 6,276

Friday: 17,344

Thursday: No Report

Percent positive:

The health department received 87,739 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 11.00% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 11.00%

Saturday: 10.06%

Friday: 8.98%

Thursday: 8.09%

Wednesday: 8.41%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.40% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 8.40%

Saturday: 7.85%

Friday: 7.14%

Thursday: 6.20%

Wednesday: 6.67%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,597 total

Florida reported 97 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 97

Sunday: 58

Saturday: 79

Friday: 109

Thursday: No Report

Hospitalizations (54,864 since pandemic began):

Monday: 158

Sunday: 115

Saturday: 124

Friday: 334

Thursday: No Report

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,293

Deaths: 932

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,058

Deaths: 902

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,763

Deaths: 389

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,860

Deaths: 374

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,899

Deaths: 276

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,611

Deaths: 678

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,005

Deaths: 216

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,780

Deaths: 146

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,753

Deaths: 171

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,765

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.