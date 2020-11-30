Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,658 new cases, expect to hit 1 million total cases this week

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 6,658 coronavirus cases Monday.
New cases reported:
- Monday: 6,658
- Sunday: 7,364
- Saturday: 6,276
- Friday: 17,344
- Thursday: No Report
Percent positive:
The health department received 87,739 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 11.00% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 11.00%
- Saturday: 10.06%
- Friday: 8.98%
- Thursday: 8.09%
- Wednesday: 8.41%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.40% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 8.40%
- Saturday: 7.85%
- Friday: 7.14%
- Thursday: 6.20%
- Wednesday: 6.67%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,597 total
Florida reported 97 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 97
- Sunday: 58
- Saturday: 79
- Friday: 109
- Thursday: No Report
Hospitalizations (54,864 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 158
- Sunday: 115
- Saturday: 124
- Friday: 334
- Thursday: No Report
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,293
Deaths: 932
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,058
Deaths: 902
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,763
Deaths: 389
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,860
Deaths: 374
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,899
Deaths: 276
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,611
Deaths: 678
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,005
Deaths: 216
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,780
Deaths: 146
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,753
Deaths: 171
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,765
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
