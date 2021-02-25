Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,640 new cases, 138 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,640 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,892,301.

New cases reported (1,892,301 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 6,640

Wednesday: 7,128

Tuesday: 5,610

Monday: 4,151

Sunday: 5,065

Saturday: 7,280

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 149,702 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.86% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Wednesday: 6.86%

Tuesday: 7.55%

Monday: 8.46

Sunday: 9.58

Saturday: 8.42%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.23% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 5.23%

Tuesday: 5.99%

Monday: 6.50%

Sunday: 6.82

Saturday: 6.32%

New Florida resident fatalities (30,478 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 138 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,340. The total of non-resident deaths is 540.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 138

Wednesday: 127

Tuesday: 148

Monday: 159

Sunday: 93

New hospitalizations (78,744 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 272

Wednesday: 260

Tuesday: 308

Monday: 146

Sunday: 104

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,838,326 total people vaccinated):

Wednesday: 46,208

Tuesday: 43,623

Monday: 49,904

Sunday: 4,638

Saturday: 25,852

Friday: 50,357

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 110,485

Deaths: 1,484

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 65,937

Deaths: 1,433

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,804

Deaths: 730

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,579

Deaths: 577

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,035

Deaths: 641

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,583

Deaths: 1,131

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,179

Deaths: 398

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,189

Deaths: 298

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,687

Deaths: 395

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,777

Deaths: 29

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.