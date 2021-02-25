Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,640 new cases, 138 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,640 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,892,301.
New cases reported (1,892,301 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 6,640
- Wednesday: 7,128
- Tuesday: 5,610
- Monday: 4,151
- Sunday: 5,065
- Saturday: 7,280
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 149,702 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.86% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Wednesday: 6.86%
- Tuesday: 7.55%
- Monday: 8.46
- Sunday: 9.58
- Saturday: 8.42%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.23% on Wednesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 5.23%
- Tuesday: 5.99%
- Monday: 6.50%
- Sunday: 6.82
- Saturday: 6.32%
New Florida resident fatalities (30,478 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 138 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,340. The total of non-resident deaths is 540.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 138
- Wednesday: 127
- Tuesday: 148
- Monday: 159
- Sunday: 93
New hospitalizations (78,744 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 272
- Wednesday: 260
- Tuesday: 308
- Monday: 146
- Sunday: 104
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,838,326 total people vaccinated):
- Wednesday: 46,208
- Tuesday: 43,623
- Monday: 49,904
- Sunday: 4,638
- Saturday: 25,852
- Friday: 50,357
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 110,485
Deaths: 1,484
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 65,937
Deaths: 1,433
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,804
Deaths: 730
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,579
Deaths: 577
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,035
Deaths: 641
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 56,583
Deaths: 1,131
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,179
Deaths: 398
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,189
Deaths: 298
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,687
Deaths: 395
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,777
Deaths: 29
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.