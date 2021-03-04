Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,118 new cases, 120 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,118 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,930,232.

New cases reported (1,930,232 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 6,118

Wednesday: 6,014

Tuesday: 7,179

Monday: 1,700

Sunday: 5,539

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 135,956 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.80% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Wednesday: 6.80%

Tuesday: 7.19%

Monday: 7.60%

Sunday: 8.73%

Saturday: 9.80%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.37% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 5.37%

Tuesday: 6.82%

Monday: 5.69%

Sunday: 6.32%

Saturday: 6.40%

New Florida resident fatalities (31,387 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 120 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,387. The total of non-resident deaths is 568.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 120

Wednesday: 132

Tuesday: 136

Monday: 147

Sunday: 118

New hospitalizations (80,338 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 314

Wednesday: 293

Tuesday: 305

Monday: 82

Sunday: 102

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,258,997 total people vaccinated):

Wednesday: 84,835

Tuesday: 89,759

Monday: 49,767

Sunday: 16,975

Saturday: 43,879

Friday: 78,612

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 112,672

Deaths: 1,523

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,359

Deaths: 1,465

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,301

Deaths: 749

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,309

Deaths: 608

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,778

Deaths: 664

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,655

Deaths: 1,164

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,464

Deaths: 403

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,307

Deaths: 308

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,836

Deaths: 406

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,80*

Deaths: 31

