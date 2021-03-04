LIVE NOW /
Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,118 new cases, 120 new deaths

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,118 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,930,232.

New cases reported (1,930,232 total since start of pandemic):

  • Thursday: 6,118
  • Wednesday: 6,014
  • Tuesday: 7,179
  • Monday: 1,700
  • Sunday: 5,539

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 135,956 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.80% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Wednesday: 6.80%
  • Tuesday: 7.19%
  • Monday: 7.60%
  • Sunday: 8.73%
  • Saturday: 9.80%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.37% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 5.37%
  • Tuesday: 6.82%
  • Monday: 5.69%
  • Sunday: 6.32%
  • Saturday: 6.40%

New Florida resident fatalities (31,387 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 120 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,387. The total of non-resident deaths is 568.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 120
  • Wednesday: 132
  • Tuesday: 136
  • Monday: 147
  • Sunday: 118

New hospitalizations (80,338 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 314
  • Wednesday: 293
  • Tuesday: 305
  • Monday: 82
  • Sunday: 102

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,258,997 total people vaccinated):

  • Wednesday: 84,835
  • Tuesday: 89,759
  • Monday: 49,767
  • Sunday: 16,975
  • Saturday: 43,879
  • Friday: 78,612

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 112,672
Deaths: 1,523

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,359
Deaths: 1,465

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,301
Deaths: 749

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,309
Deaths: 608

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,778
Deaths: 664

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,655
Deaths: 1,164

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,464
Deaths: 403

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,307
Deaths: 308

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,836
Deaths: 406

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,80*
Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

