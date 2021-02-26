Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,922 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,922 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,898,223.
New cases reported (1,898,223 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 5,922
- Thursday: 6,640
- Wednesday: 7,128
- Tuesday: 5,610
- Monday: 4,151
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 136,134 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.74% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Thursday: 6.74%
- Wednesday: 6.86%
- Tuesday: 7.55%
- Monday: 8.46
- Sunday: 9.58
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.18% on Thursday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 5.18%
- Wednesday: 5.23%
- Tuesday: 5.99%
- Monday: 6.50%
- Sunday: 6.82
New Florida resident fatalities (30,624 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 146 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,340. The total of non-resident deaths is 538.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 146
- Thursday: 138
- Wednesday: 127
- Tuesday: 148
- Monday: 159
New hospitalizations (79,021 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 277
- Thursday: 272
- Wednesday: 260
- Tuesday: 308
- Monday: 146
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,895,170 total people vaccinated):
- Thursday: 56,844
- Wednesday: 46,208
- Tuesday: 43,623
- Monday: 49,904
- Sunday: 4,638
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 110,837
Deaths: 1,484
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 66,205
Deaths: 1,438
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,882
Deaths: 730
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,685
Deaths: 586
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,139
Deaths: 646
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 56,579
Deaths: 1,137
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,212
Deaths: 398
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,206
Deaths: 299
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,716
Deaths: 397
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,783
Deaths: 29
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.