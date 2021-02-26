Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,922 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,922 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,898,223.

New cases reported (1,898,223 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 5,922

Thursday: 6,640

Wednesday: 7,128

Tuesday: 5,610

Monday: 4,151

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 136,134 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.74% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Thursday: 6.74%

Wednesday: 6.86%

Tuesday: 7.55%

Monday: 8.46

Sunday: 9.58

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.18% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 5.18%

Wednesday: 5.23%

Tuesday: 5.99%

Monday: 6.50%

Sunday: 6.82

New Florida resident fatalities (30,624 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 146 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,340. The total of non-resident deaths is 538.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 146

Thursday: 138

Wednesday: 127

Tuesday: 148

Monday: 159

New hospitalizations (79,021 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 277

Thursday: 272

Wednesday: 260

Tuesday: 308

Monday: 146

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,895,170 total people vaccinated):

Thursday: 56,844

Wednesday: 46,208

Tuesday: 43,623

Monday: 49,904

Sunday: 4,638

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 110,837

Deaths: 1,484

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,205

Deaths: 1,438

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,882

Deaths: 730

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,685

Deaths: 586

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,139

Deaths: 646

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,579

Deaths: 1,137

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,212

Deaths: 398

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,206

Deaths: 299

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,716

Deaths: 397

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,783

Deaths: 29

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.