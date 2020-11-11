LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,838 new cases, 52 fatalities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,838 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case count to 858,012.

New cases reported:

  • Wednesday: 5,838
  • Tuesday: 4,353
  • Monday: 3,924
  • Sunday: 6,820
  • Saturday: 4,452
  • Friday: 5,245
  • Thursday: 6,257

Percent positive:

The health department received 79,635 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 9.14% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 9.14%
  • Monday: 9.64%
  • Sunday: 10.00%
  • Saturday: 7.67%
  • Friday: 9.82%
  • Thursday: 7.41%
  • Wednesday: 7.35%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.82% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 7.82%
  • Monday: 8.34%
  • Sunday: 8.07%
  • Saturday: 6.23%
  • Friday: 8.28%
  • Thursday: 6.36%
  • Wednesday: 6.20%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,300 total

Florida reported 52 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Wednesday: 52
  • Tuesday: 69
  • Monday: 58
  • Sunday: 21
  • Saturday: 86
  • Friday: 53
  • Thursday: 39

Hospitalizations (51,15 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 243
  • Tuesday: 281
  • Monday: 102
  • Sunday: 63
  • Saturday: 161
  • Friday: 188
  • Thursday: 188

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 51,322
Deaths: 851

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,007
Deaths: 838

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,672
Deaths: 356

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,243
Deaths: 340

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,985
Deaths: 251

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,516
Deaths: 643

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,100
Deaths: 181

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,016
Deaths: 126

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,678
Deaths: 143

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,662
Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss