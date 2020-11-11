Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,838 new cases, 52 fatalities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,838 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case count to 858,012.
New cases reported:
- Wednesday: 5,838
- Tuesday: 4,353
- Monday: 3,924
- Sunday: 6,820
- Saturday: 4,452
- Friday: 5,245
- Thursday: 6,257
Percent positive:
The health department received 79,635 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 9.14% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 9.14%
- Monday: 9.64%
- Sunday: 10.00%
- Saturday: 7.67%
- Friday: 9.82%
- Thursday: 7.41%
- Wednesday: 7.35%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.82% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 7.82%
- Monday: 8.34%
- Sunday: 8.07%
- Saturday: 6.23%
- Friday: 8.28%
- Thursday: 6.36%
- Wednesday: 6.20%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,300 total
Florida reported 52 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 52
- Tuesday: 69
- Monday: 58
- Sunday: 21
- Saturday: 86
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 39
Hospitalizations (51,15 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 243
- Tuesday: 281
- Monday: 102
- Sunday: 63
- Saturday: 161
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 188
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 51,322
Deaths: 851
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,007
Deaths: 838
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,672
Deaths: 356
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,243
Deaths: 340
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,985
Deaths: 251
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,516
Deaths: 643
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,100
Deaths: 181
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,016
Deaths: 126
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,678
Deaths: 143
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,662
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
