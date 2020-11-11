Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,838 new cases, 52 fatalities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,838 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case count to 858,012.

New cases reported:

Wednesday: 5,838

Tuesday: 4,353

Monday: 3,924

Sunday: 6,820

Saturday: 4,452

Friday: 5,245

Thursday: 6,257

Percent positive:

The health department received 79,635 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 9.14% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 9.14%

Monday: 9.64%

Sunday: 10.00%

Saturday: 7.67%

Friday: 9.82%

Thursday: 7.41%

Wednesday: 7.35%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.82% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 7.82%

Monday: 8.34%

Sunday: 8.07%

Saturday: 6.23%

Friday: 8.28%

Thursday: 6.36%

Wednesday: 6.20%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,300 total

Florida reported 52 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 52

Tuesday: 69

Monday: 58

Sunday: 21

Saturday: 86

Friday: 53

Thursday: 39

Hospitalizations (51,15 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 243

Tuesday: 281

Monday: 102

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 161

Friday: 188

Thursday: 188

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 51,322

Deaths: 851

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,007

Deaths: 838

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,672

Deaths: 356

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,243

Deaths: 340

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,985

Deaths: 251

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,516

Deaths: 643

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,100

Deaths: 181

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,016

Deaths: 126

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,678

Deaths: 143

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,662

Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.