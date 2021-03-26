Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,750 new cases, 159 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,750 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,033,179.
New cases reported (2,033,179 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 5,750
- Thursday: 5,773
- Wednesday: 5,143
- Tuesday: 5,302
- Monday: 2,862
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 121,105 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 7.13% were positive.
- Thursday: 7.13%
- Wednesday: 6.88%
- Tuesday: 7.37%
- Monday: 8.33%
- Sunday: 9.11
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.69% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 5.69%
- Wednesday: 5.58%
- Tuesday: 6.00%
- Monday: 6.47%
- Sunday: 6.69%
New Florida resident deaths (33,116 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 159 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,116. The total of non-resident deaths is 640.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 159
- Thursday: 107
- Wednesday: 30
- Tuesday: 41
- Monday: 37
New hospitalizations (84,406 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 203
- Thursday: 197
- Wednesday: 202
- Tuesday: 301
- Monday: 57
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 5,475,209 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,004,403 have received their full two-dose series, and 202,452 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,470,806 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Thursday: 128,738
- Wednesday: 141,232
- Tuesday: 147,300
- Monday: 102,675
- Sunday: 43,478
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 119,790
Deaths: 1,601
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 71,265
Deaths: 1,561
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,913
Deaths: 785
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,371
Deaths: 632
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,863
Deaths: 687
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 60,449
Deaths: 1,236
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,228
Deaths: 439
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,586
Deaths: 316
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,230
Deaths: 424
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,889
Deaths: 37
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.