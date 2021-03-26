Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,750 new cases, 159 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,750 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,033,179.

New cases reported (2,033,179 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 5,750

Thursday: 5,773

Wednesday: 5,143

Tuesday: 5,302

Monday: 2,862

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 121,105 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 7.13% were positive.

Thursday: 7.13%

Wednesday: 6.88%

Tuesday: 7.37%

Monday: 8.33%

Sunday: 9.11

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.69% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 5.69%

Wednesday: 5.58%

Tuesday: 6.00%

Monday: 6.47%

Sunday: 6.69%

New Florida resident deaths (33,116 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 159 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,116. The total of non-resident deaths is 640.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 159

Thursday: 107

Wednesday: 30

Tuesday: 41

Monday: 37

New hospitalizations (84,406 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 203

Thursday: 197

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 301

Monday: 57

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 5,475,209 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,004,403 have received their full two-dose series, and 202,452 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,470,806 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Thursday: 128,738

Wednesday: 141,232

Tuesday: 147,300

Monday: 102,675

Sunday: 43,478

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 119,790

Deaths: 1,601

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 71,265

Deaths: 1,561

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,913

Deaths: 785

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,371

Deaths: 632

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,863

Deaths: 687

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,449

Deaths: 1,236

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,228

Deaths: 439

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,586

Deaths: 316

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,230

Deaths: 424

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,889

Deaths: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.