Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,730 new cases, 206 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,730 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,727,107.

New cases reported (1,727,107 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 5,730

Sunday: 7,788

Saturday: 15,019

Friday: 10,976

Thursday: 11,423

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 81,136 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 11.94% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 11.94%

Saturday: 7.60%

Friday: 8.71%

Thursday: 18.24%

Wednesday: 9.58%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.39% on Sunday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 8.39%

Saturday: 5.54%

Friday: 6.62%

Thursday: 14.46%

Wednesday: 7.70%

New Florida resident fatalities (26,685 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 206 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,685. The total of non-resident deaths is 444.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 206

Sunday: 119

Saturday: 106

Friday: 219

Thursday: 202

Wednesday: 160

New hospitalizations (72,454 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 160

Sunday: 159

Saturday: 271

Friday: 329

Thursday: 380

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,707,692 total people vaccinated):

Monday: 28,748

Sunday: 27,578

Saturday: 45,371

Friday: 38,843

Thursday: 73,149

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 100,990

Deaths: 1,319

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,716

Deaths: 1,304

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,833

Deaths: 624

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,702

Deaths: 499

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,693

Deaths: 556

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 50,702

Deaths: 967

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,971

Deaths: 342

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,504

Deaths: 263

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,696

Deaths: 344

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,587

Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.