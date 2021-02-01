Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,730 new cases, 206 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,730 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,727,107.
New cases reported (1,727,107 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 5,730
- Sunday: 7,788
- Saturday: 15,019
- Friday: 10,976
- Thursday: 11,423
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 81,136 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 11.94% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Sunday: 11.94%
- Saturday: 7.60%
- Friday: 8.71%
- Thursday: 18.24%
- Wednesday: 9.58%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.39% on Sunday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 8.39%
- Saturday: 5.54%
- Friday: 6.62%
- Thursday: 14.46%
- Wednesday: 7.70%
New Florida resident fatalities (26,685 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 206 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,685. The total of non-resident deaths is 444.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 206
- Sunday: 119
- Saturday: 106
- Friday: 219
- Thursday: 202
- Wednesday: 160
New hospitalizations (72,454 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 160
- Sunday: 159
- Saturday: 271
- Friday: 329
- Thursday: 380
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,707,692 total people vaccinated):
- Monday: 28,748
- Sunday: 27,578
- Saturday: 45,371
- Friday: 38,843
- Thursday: 73,149
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 100,990
Deaths: 1,319
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 59,716
Deaths: 1,304
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,833
Deaths: 624
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,702
Deaths: 499
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,693
Deaths: 556
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 50,702
Deaths: 967
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,971
Deaths: 342
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,504
Deaths: 263
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,696
Deaths: 344
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,587
Deaths: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.