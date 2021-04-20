Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,645 new cases, 62 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,645 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,178,783.
On Monday, over 73,00 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,173,138 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 5,645
- Monday: 4,237
- Sunday: 6,834
- Saturday: 6,323
- Friday: 7,296
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 100,207 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.76% were positive.
- Monday: 8.76%
- Sunday: 10.84%
- Saturday: 10.03%
- Friday: 8.73%
- Thursday: 8.53%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.89% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 6.89%
- Sunday: 7.90%
- Saturday: 8.68%
- Friday: 6.88%
- Thursday: 6.83%
New Florida resident deaths (34,533 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 62 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,533. The total of non-resident deaths is 676.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 62
- Sunday: 32
- Saturday: 35
- Friday: 74
- Thursday: 92
New hospitalizations (88,521 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 247
- Monday: 61
- Sunday: 83
- Saturday: 187
- Friday: 201
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,143,599 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,671,257 have received their full two-dose series, and 528,721 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,943,621 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Tuesday: 73,847
- Monday: 53,311
- Sunday: 82,425
- Saturday: 110,157
- Friday: 123,984
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 130,797
Deaths: 1,658
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 76,960
Deaths: 1,580
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,567
Deaths: 808
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,088
Deaths: 653
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,315
Deaths: 724
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 65,317
Deaths: 1,291
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,284
Deaths: 449
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,167
Deaths: 338
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,747
Deaths: 436
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,029
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.