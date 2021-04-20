Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,645 new cases, 62 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,645 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,178,783.

On Monday, over 73,00 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,173,138 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 5,645

Monday: 4,237

Sunday: 6,834

Saturday: 6,323

Friday: 7,296

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 100,207 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.76% were positive.

Monday: 8.76%

Sunday: 10.84%

Saturday: 10.03%

Friday: 8.73%

Thursday: 8.53%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.89% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.89%

Sunday: 7.90%

Saturday: 8.68%

Friday: 6.88%

Thursday: 6.83%

New Florida resident deaths (34,533 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 62 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,533. The total of non-resident deaths is 676.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 62

Sunday: 32

Saturday: 35

Friday: 74

Thursday: 92

New hospitalizations (88,521 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 247

Monday: 61

Sunday: 83

Saturday: 187

Friday: 201

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,143,599 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,671,257 have received their full two-dose series, and 528,721 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,943,621 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 73,847

Monday: 53,311

Sunday: 82,425

Saturday: 110,157

Friday: 123,984

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 130,797

Deaths: 1,658

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 76,960

Deaths: 1,580

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,567

Deaths: 808

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,088

Deaths: 653

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,315

Deaths: 724

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 65,317

Deaths: 1,291

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,284

Deaths: 449

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,167

Deaths: 338

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,747

Deaths: 436

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,029

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.