Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,610 new cases, 148 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,610 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,878,533.
New cases reported (1,878,533 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 5,610
- Monday: 4,151
- Sunday: 5,065
- Saturday: 7,280
- Friday: 6,683
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 102,203 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 9.58% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Monday: 8.46
- Sunday: 9.58
- Saturday: 8.42%
- Friday: 7.54%
- Thursday: 7.43%
- Wednesday: 8.04%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.50% on Monday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 6.50%
- Sunday: 6.82
- Saturday: 6.32%
- Friday: 5.74%
- Thursday: 5.85%
- Wednesday: 6.40%
New Florida resident fatalities (30,213 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 148 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,213. The total of non-resident deaths is 536.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 148
- Monday: 159
- Sunday: 93
- Saturday: 121
- Friday: 218
- Thursday: 163
New hospitalizations (78,212 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 308
- Monday: 146
- Sunday: 104
- Saturday: 246
- Friday: 284
- Thursday: 299
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,748,495 total people vaccinated):
- Monday: 49,904
- Sunday: 4,638
- Saturday: 25,852
- Friday: 50,357
- Thursday: 64,827
- Wednesday: 56,418
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 109,527
Deaths: 1,465
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 65,375
Deaths: 1,430
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,622
Deaths: 725
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,314
Deaths: 575
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,754
Deaths: 636
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 56,153
Deaths: 1,116
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,082
Deaths: 394
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,131
Deaths: 296
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,606
Deaths: 386
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,766
Deaths: 29
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.