Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,610 new cases, 148 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,610 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,878,533.

New cases reported (1,878,533 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 5,610

Monday: 4,151

Sunday: 5,065

Saturday: 7,280

Friday: 6,683

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 102,203 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 9.58% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Monday: 8.46

Sunday: 9.58

Saturday: 8.42%

Friday: 7.54%

Thursday: 7.43%

Wednesday: 8.04%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.50% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.50%

Sunday: 6.82

Saturday: 6.32%

Friday: 5.74%

Thursday: 5.85%

Wednesday: 6.40%

New Florida resident fatalities (30,213 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 148 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,213. The total of non-resident deaths is 536.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 148

Monday: 159

Sunday: 93

Saturday: 121

Friday: 218

Thursday: 163

New hospitalizations (78,212 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 308

Monday: 146

Sunday: 104

Saturday: 246

Friday: 284

Thursday: 299

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,748,495 total people vaccinated):

Monday: 49,904

Sunday: 4,638

Saturday: 25,852

Friday: 50,357

Thursday: 64,827

Wednesday: 56,418

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 109,527

Deaths: 1,465

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 65,375

Deaths: 1,430

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,622

Deaths: 725

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,314

Deaths: 575

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,754

Deaths: 636

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,153

Deaths: 1,116

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,082

Deaths: 394

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,131

Deaths: 296

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,606

Deaths: 386

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,766

Deaths: 29

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.