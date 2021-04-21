Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,571 new cases, 83 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,571 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,184,354.

On Tuesday, over 84,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,184,354 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 5,571

Tuesday: 5,645

Monday: 4,237

Sunday: 6,834

Saturday: 6,323

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 107,151 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.91% were positive.

Tuesday: 7.91%

Monday: 8.76%

Sunday: 10.84%

Saturday: 10.03%

Friday: 8.73%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.26% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 6.26%

Monday: 6.89%

Sunday: 7.90%

Saturday: 8.68%

Friday: 6.88%

New Florida resident deaths (34,616 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 83 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,616. The total of non-resident deaths is 678.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 83

Monday: 62

Sunday: 32

Saturday: 35

Friday: 74

New hospitalizations (88,752 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 231

Tuesday: 247

Monday: 61

Sunday: 83

Saturday: 187

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,228,278 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,783,758 have received their full two-dose series, and 530,427 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,914,093 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 84,679

Tuesday: 73,847

Monday: 53,311

Sunday: 82,425

Saturday: 110,157

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 131,199

Deaths: 1,667

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 77,141

Deaths: 1,587

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,673

Deaths: 808

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,193

Deaths: 653

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,466

Deaths: 727

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 65,521

Deaths: 1,296

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,315

Deaths: 450

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,210

Deaths: 340

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,784

Deaths: 436

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,032

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.