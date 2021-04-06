Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,556 new cases, 36 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,556 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,090,862.
New cases reported (2,090,862 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 5,556
- Monday: 3,480
- Sunday: 4,794
- Saturday: 6,017
- Friday: 6,490
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 94,940 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.51% were positive.
- Monday: 8.51%
- Sunday: 10.09%
- Saturday: 9.29%
- Friday: 7.93%
- Thursday: 7.33%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.89% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 6.89%
- Sunday: 7.37%
- Saturday: 7.02%
- Friday: 6.31%
- Thursday: 6.10%
New Florida resident deaths (33,780 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 70 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,780. The total of non-resident deaths is 654.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 70
- Monday: 36
- Sunday: 22
- Saturday: 66
- Friday: 92
New hospitalizations (86,065 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 265
- Monday: 52
- Sunday: 70
- Saturday: 140
- Friday: 165
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 6,437,330 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,485,081 have received their full two-dose series, and 284,586 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,667,663 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Monday: 80,281
- Sunday: 57,411
- Saturday: 91,638
- Friday: 116,966
- Thursday: 111,573
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 124,167
Deaths: 1,624
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 73,591
Deaths: 1,559
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,929
Deaths: 793
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,411
Deaths: 636
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,136
Deaths: 696
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 62,197
Deaths: 1,284
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,649
Deaths: 447
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,795
Deaths: 326
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,438
Deaths: 435
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,932
Deaths: 39
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.