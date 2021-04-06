Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,556 new cases, 36 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,556 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,090,862.

New cases reported (2,090,862 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 5,556

Monday: 3,480

Sunday: 4,794

Saturday: 6,017

Friday: 6,490

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 94,940 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.51% were positive.

Monday: 8.51%

Sunday: 10.09%

Saturday: 9.29%

Friday: 7.93%

Thursday: 7.33%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.89% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.89%

Sunday: 7.37%

Saturday: 7.02%

Friday: 6.31%

Thursday: 6.10%

New Florida resident deaths (33,780 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 70 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,780. The total of non-resident deaths is 654.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 70

Monday: 36

Sunday: 22

Saturday: 66

Friday: 92

New hospitalizations (86,065 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 265

Monday: 52

Sunday: 70

Saturday: 140

Friday: 165

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 6,437,330 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,485,081 have received their full two-dose series, and 284,586 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,667,663 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 80,281

Sunday: 57,411

Saturday: 91,638

Friday: 116,966

Thursday: 111,573

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 124,167

Deaths: 1,624

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 73,591

Deaths: 1,559

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,929

Deaths: 793

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,411

Deaths: 636

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,136

Deaths: 696

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,197

Deaths: 1,284

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,649

Deaths: 447

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,795

Deaths: 326

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,438

Deaths: 435

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,932

Deaths: 39

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.