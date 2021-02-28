Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,539 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,539 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,909,221.
New cases reported (1,909,221 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 5,539
- Saturday: 5,459
- Friday: 5,922
- Thursday: 6,640
- Wednesday: 7,128
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 102,003 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.80% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Saturday: 9.80%
- Friday: 7.41%
- Thursday: 6.74%
- Wednesday: 6.86%
- Tuesday: 7.55%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.40% on Saturday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 6.40%
- Friday: 5.61%
- Thursday: 5.18%
- Wednesday: 5.23%
- Tuesday: 5.99%
New Florida resident fatalities (30,852 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 118 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,852. The total of non-resident deaths is 554.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 118
- Saturday: 110
- Friday: 146
- Thursday: 138
- Wednesday: 127
New hospitalizations (79,344 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 102
- Saturday: 221
- Friday: 277
- Thursday: 272
- Wednesday: 260
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,017,661 total people vaccinated):
- Saturday: 43,879
- Friday: 78,612
- Thursday: 56,844
- Wednesday: 46,208
- Tuesday: 43,623
- Monday: 49,904
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 111,141
Deaths: 1,502
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 66,571
Deaths: 1,441
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,038
Deaths: 742
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,909
Deaths: 592
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,377
Deaths: 649
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,096
Deaths: 1,139
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,295
Deaths: 399
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,230
Deaths: 307
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,756
Deaths: 399
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,794
Deaths: 29
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.