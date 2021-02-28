Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,539 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,539 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,909,221.

New cases reported (1,909,221 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 5,539

Saturday: 5,459

Friday: 5,922

Thursday: 6,640

Wednesday: 7,128

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 102,003 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.80% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Saturday: 9.80%

Friday: 7.41%

Thursday: 6.74%

Wednesday: 6.86%

Tuesday: 7.55%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.40% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 6.40%

Friday: 5.61%

Thursday: 5.18%

Wednesday: 5.23%

Tuesday: 5.99%

New Florida resident fatalities (30,852 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 118 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,852. The total of non-resident deaths is 554.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 118

Saturday: 110

Friday: 146

Thursday: 138

Wednesday: 127

New hospitalizations (79,344 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 102

Saturday: 221

Friday: 277

Thursday: 272

Wednesday: 260

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,017,661 total people vaccinated):

Saturday: 43,879

Friday: 78,612

Thursday: 56,844

Wednesday: 46,208

Tuesday: 43,623

Monday: 49,904

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 111,141

Deaths: 1,502

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,571

Deaths: 1,441

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,038

Deaths: 742

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,909

Deaths: 592

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,377

Deaths: 649

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,096

Deaths: 1,139

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,295

Deaths: 399

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,230

Deaths: 307

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,756

Deaths: 399

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,794

Deaths: 29

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.