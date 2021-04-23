Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,464 new cases, 63 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,464 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,196,502.
On Thursday, over 63,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,196,502 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 5,464
- Thursday: 6,684
- Wednesday: 5,571
- Tuesday: 5,645
- Monday: 4,237
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 100,438 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.98% were positive.
- Thursday: 6.98%
- Wednesday: 7.75%
- Tuesday: 7.91%
- Monday: 8.76%
- Sunday: 10.84%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.95% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 5.95%
- Wednesday: 6.19%
- Tuesday: 6.26%
- Monday: 6.89%
- Sunday: 7.90%
New Florida resident deaths (34,759 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 63 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,759. The total of non-resident deaths is 684.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 63
- Wednesday: 80
- Tuesday: 83
- Monday: 62
- Sunday: 32
New hospitalizations (89,201 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 243
- Thursday: 206
- Wednesday: 231
- Tuesday: 247
- Monday: 61
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,370,705 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,023,118 have received their full two-dose series, and 531,150 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,816,437 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Friday: 63,673
- Thursday: 78,754
- Wednesday: 84,679
- Tuesday: 73,847
- Monday: 53,311
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 132,256
Deaths: 1,673
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 77,582
Deaths: 1,589
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,834
Deaths: 807
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,351
Deaths: 653
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,805
Deaths: 729
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 66,001
Deaths: 1,294
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13.421
Deaths: 459
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,272
Deaths: 341
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,833
Deaths: 438
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,051
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.