Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,464 new cases, 63 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,464 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,196,502.

On Thursday, over 63,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,196,502 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 5,464

Thursday: 6,684

Wednesday: 5,571

Tuesday: 5,645

Monday: 4,237

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 100,438 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.98% were positive.

Thursday: 6.98%

Wednesday: 7.75%

Tuesday: 7.91%

Monday: 8.76%

Sunday: 10.84%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.95% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 5.95%

Wednesday: 6.19%

Tuesday: 6.26%

Monday: 6.89%

Sunday: 7.90%

New Florida resident deaths (34,759 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 63 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,759. The total of non-resident deaths is 684.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 63

Wednesday: 80

Tuesday: 83

Monday: 62

Sunday: 32

New hospitalizations (89,201 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 243

Thursday: 206

Wednesday: 231

Tuesday: 247

Monday: 61

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,370,705 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,023,118 have received their full two-dose series, and 531,150 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,816,437 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 63,673

Thursday: 78,754

Wednesday: 84,679

Tuesday: 73,847

Monday: 53,311

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 132,256

Deaths: 1,673

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 77,582

Deaths: 1,589

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,834

Deaths: 807

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,351

Deaths: 653

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 39,805

Deaths: 729

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,001

Deaths: 1,294

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13.421

Deaths: 459

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,272

Deaths: 341

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,833

Deaths: 438

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,051

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.