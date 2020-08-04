Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,446 new cases, 245 deaths; positivity rate increases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The new Florida case rate for COVID-19 rose above 10% for the first time this week, according to the latest report from the health department.
The state reported an additional 5,446 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 497,330.
The state’s death toll rose by 245 to 7,402. Two more non-Florida residents have also died. It’s the third highest death count since the pandemic began. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths. Florida reported 253 new deaths the day before.
The report shows 7,734 are currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 27,952 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
Of the test results received Monday, 14.17% were positive. The state counted 8,010 positive results and 48,523 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.88% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected. The percent positivity was 9.28% on Saturday and 9.07% on Sunday.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 95,594 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,686 have been hospitalized and 53 have died.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,668
Deaths: 369
Hospitalizations: 1,312
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,931
Deaths: 460
Hospitalizations: 1,574
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,803
Deaths: 128
Hospitalizations: 354
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,794
Deaths: 187
Hospitalizations: 569
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,188
Deaths: 286
Hospitalizations: 1,169
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,601
Deaths: 101
Hospitalizations: 504
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,788
Deaths: 37
Hospitalizations: 228
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,293
Deaths: 30
Hospitalizations: 147
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,320
Deaths: 34
Hospitalizations: 129
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 850
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 73
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,446 new cases, 245 deaths; positivity rate increases
- Hilarious Hamilton parody serves up debate over Cuban sandwiches
- Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
- Dr. Fauci lends support for reopening schools, in-person learning
- More than half of American adults have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19