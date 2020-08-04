Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,446 new cases, 245 deaths; positivity rate increases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The new Florida case rate for COVID-19 rose above 10% for the first time this week, according to the latest report from the health department.

The state reported an additional 5,446 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 497,330.

The state’s death toll rose by 245 to 7,402. Two more non-Florida residents have also died. It’s the third highest death count since the pandemic began. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths. Florida reported 253 new deaths the day before.

The report shows 7,734 are currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 27,952 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Of the test results received Monday, 14.17% were positive. The state counted 8,010 positive results and 48,523 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.88% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected. The percent positivity was 9.28% on Saturday and 9.07% on Sunday.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 95,594­­­­­­ cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,686 have been hospitalized and 53 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,668

Deaths: 369

Hospitalizations: 1,312

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,931

Deaths: 460

Hospitalizations: 1,574

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,803

Deaths: 128

Hospitalizations: 354

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,794

Deaths: 187

Hospitalizations: 569

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,188

Deaths: 286

Hospitalizations: 1,169

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,601

Deaths: 101

Hospitalizations: 504

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,788

Deaths: 37

Hospitalizations: 228

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,293

Deaths: 30

Hospitalizations: 147

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,320

Deaths: 34

Hospitalizations: 129

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 850

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 73

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

