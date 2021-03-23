Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,302 new cases, 301 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,302 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,016,513.

New cases reported (2,016,513 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 5,302

Monday: 2,862

Sunday: 3,987

Saturday: 5,105

Friday: 5,140

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 98,057 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.33% were positive.

Monday: 8.33%

Sunday: 9.11

Saturday: 8.33%

Friday: 7.08%

Thursday: 6.35%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.47% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.47%

Sunday: 6.69%

Saturday: 6.23%

Friday: 5.39%

Thursday: 5.02%

New Florida resident deaths (32,820 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 41 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,820. The total of non-resident deaths is 629.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 41

Monday: 37

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 62

Friday: 53

New hospitalizations (83,804 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 301

Monday: 57

Sunday: 65

Saturday: 192

Friday: 192

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 5,057,939 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,615,837 have received their full two-dose series, and 175,379 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,266,723 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 102,675

Sunday: 43,478

Saturday: 92,357

Friday: 109,396

Thursday: 139,495

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 118,558

Deaths: 1,582

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,580

Deaths: 1,529

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,592

Deaths: 776

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,036

Deaths: 629

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,492

Deaths: 680

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,991

Deaths: 1,221

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,111

Deaths: 434

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,531

Deaths: 313

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,170

Deaths: 420

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,876

Deaths: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.