Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,294 new cases, 87 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,294 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,057,735.

New cases reported (2,057,735 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 5,294

Tuesday: 5,062

Monday: 3,374

Sunday: 4,943

Saturday: 5,883

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 92,340 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.27% were positive.

Tuesday: 8.27%

Monday: 8.05%

Sunday: 10.09%

Saturday: 8.71%

Friday: 7.80%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.67% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 6.67%

Monday: 6.36%

Sunday: 7.58%

Saturday: 6.80%

Friday: 6.27%

New Florida resident deaths (33,425 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 87 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,425. The total of non-resident deaths is 647.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 87

Tuesday: 91

Monday: 69

Sunday: 36

Saturday: 26

New hospitalizations (85,197 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 224

Tuesday: 266

Monday: 63

Sunday: 83

Saturday: 155

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 5,871,740 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,072,361 have received their full two-dose series, and 234,962 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,564,417 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 110,430

Monday: 81,709

Sunday: 75,318

Saturday: No report

Friday: 129,074

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 121,553

Deaths: 1,614

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 72,243

Deaths: 1,554

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,359

Deaths: 787

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,769

Deaths: 635

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,391

Deaths: 692

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,175

Deaths: 1,254

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,385

Deaths: 443

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,655

Deaths: 321

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,314

Deaths: 429

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,903

Deaths: 38

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.