Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,271 new cases, 46 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,271 new coronavirus cases in Monday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,217,368.

On Monday, over 63,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,217,368 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 5,271

Monday: 3,513

Sunday: 4,671

Saturday: 7,411

Friday: 5,464

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 93,321 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.83% were positive.

Monday: 8.83%

Sunday: 10.14%

Saturday: 9.23%

Friday: 7.90%

Thursday: 6.98%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.92% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.92%

Sunday: 7.28%

Saturday: 6.85%

Friday: 6.25%

Thursday: 5.95%

New Florida resident deaths (34,958 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 46 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,958. The total of non-resident deaths is 688.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 46

Sunday: 64

Saturday: 36

Friday: 53

Thursday: 63

New hospitalizations (89,808 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 274

Monday: 77

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 179

Friday: 243

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,625,933 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,349,837 have received their full two-dose series, and 534,880 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,741,216 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 63,389

Monday: 49,719

Sunday: 69,029

Saturday: 73,091

Friday: 63,673

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 133,855

Deaths: 1,682

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 78,241

Deaths: 1,596

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,191

Deaths: 809

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,798

Deaths: 660

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,308

Deaths: 738

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,922

Deaths: 1,301

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,598

Deaths: 460

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,377

Deaths: 343

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,918

Deaths: 438

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,083

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.