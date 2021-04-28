Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,178 new cases, 72 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,178 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,222,546.

On Tuesday, over 58,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,222,546 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 5,178

Tuesday: 5,271

Monday: 3,513

Sunday: 4,671

Saturday: 7,411

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 108,119 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.35% were positive.

Tuesday: 7.35%

Monday: 8.83%

Sunday: 10.14%

Saturday: 9.23%

Friday: 7.90%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.76% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 5.76%

Monday: 6.92%

Sunday: 7.28%

Saturday: 6.85%

Friday: 6.25%

New Florida resident deaths (34,958 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 72 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,030. The total of non-resident deaths is 692.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 72

Monday: 46

Sunday: 64

Saturday: 36

Friday: 53

New hospitalizations (90,059 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 251

Tuesday: 274

Monday: 77

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 179

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,684,024 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,447,545 have received their full two-dose series, and 537,992 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,6,98,487 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 58,091

Tuesday: 63,389

Monday: 49,719

Sunday: 69,029

Saturday: 73,091

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 134,284

Deaths: 1,694

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 78,420

Deaths: 1,598

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,273

Deaths: 809

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,900

Deaths: 660

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,434

Deaths: 738

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,107

Deaths: 1,302

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,640

Deaths: 458

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,398

Deaths: 345

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,931

Deaths: 438

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,097

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.