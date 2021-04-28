Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,178 new cases, 72 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,178 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,222,546.
On Tuesday, over 58,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,222,546 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 5,178
- Tuesday: 5,271
- Monday: 3,513
- Sunday: 4,671
- Saturday: 7,411
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 108,119 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.35% were positive.
- Tuesday: 7.35%
- Monday: 8.83%
- Sunday: 10.14%
- Saturday: 9.23%
- Friday: 7.90%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.76% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 5.76%
- Monday: 6.92%
- Sunday: 7.28%
- Saturday: 6.85%
- Friday: 6.25%
New Florida resident deaths (34,958 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 72 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,030. The total of non-resident deaths is 692.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 72
- Monday: 46
- Sunday: 64
- Saturday: 36
- Friday: 53
New hospitalizations (90,059 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 251
- Tuesday: 274
- Monday: 77
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 179
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,684,024 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,447,545 have received their full two-dose series, and 537,992 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,6,98,487 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 58,091
- Tuesday: 63,389
- Monday: 49,719
- Sunday: 69,029
- Saturday: 73,091
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 134,284
Deaths: 1,694
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 78,420
Deaths: 1,598
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,273
Deaths: 809
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,900
Deaths: 660
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,434
Deaths: 738
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 67,107
Deaths: 1,302
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,640
Deaths: 458
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,398
Deaths: 345
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,931
Deaths: 438
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,097
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.