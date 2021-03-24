Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,143 new cases, 202 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,143 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,021,656.

New cases reported (2,021,656 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 5,143

Tuesday: 5,302

Monday: 2,862

Sunday: 3,987

Saturday: 5,105

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 102,963 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.37% were positive.

Tuesday: 7.37%

Monday: 8.33%

Sunday: 9.11

Saturday: 8.33%

Friday: 7.08%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.00% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 6.00%

Monday: 6.47%

Sunday: 6.69%

Saturday: 6.23%

Friday: 5.39%

New Florida resident deaths (32,850 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 30 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,850. The total of non-resident deaths is 630.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 30

Tuesday: 41

Monday: 37

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 62

New hospitalizations (84,006 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 301

Monday: 57

Sunday: 65

Saturday: 192

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 5,205,239 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,853,667 have received their full two-dose series, and 186,836 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,351,572 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 147,300

Monday: 102,675

Sunday: 43,478

Saturday: 92,357

Friday: 109,396

Thursday: 139,495

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 118,911

Deaths: 1,582

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,708

Deaths: 1,531

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,684

Deaths: 776

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,135

Deaths: 629

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,583

Deaths: 681

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,115

Deaths: 1,221

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,137

Deaths: 433

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,552

Deaths: 314

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,190

Deaths: 421

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,880

Deaths: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.