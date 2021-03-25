Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,143 new cases, 107 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,773 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,027,429.

New cases reported (2,027,429 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 5,773

Wednesday: 5,143

Tuesday: 5,302

Monday: 2,862

Sunday: 3,987

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 123,970 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.88% were positive.

Wednesday: 6.88%

Tuesday: 7.37%

Monday: 8.33%

Sunday: 9.11

Saturday: 8.33%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.58% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 5.58%

Tuesday: 6.00%

Monday: 6.47%

Sunday: 6.69%

Saturday: 6.23%

New Florida resident deaths (32,957 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 107 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,957. The total of non-resident deaths is 632.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 107

Wednesday: 30

Tuesday: 41

Monday: 37

Sunday: 29

New hospitalizations (84,203 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 197

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 301

Monday: 57

Sunday: 65

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 5,346,471 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,919,263 have received their full two-dose series, and 194,638 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,427,208 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 141,232

Tuesday: 147,300

Monday: 102,675

Sunday: 43,478

Saturday: 92,357

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 119,339

Deaths: 1,587

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 71,011

Deaths: 1,536

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,799

Deaths: 776

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,246

Deaths: 632

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,730

Deaths: 682

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 60,278

Deaths: 1,221

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,181

Deaths: 439

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,570

Deaths: 314

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,207

Deaths: 421

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,884

Deaths: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.