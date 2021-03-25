Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,143 new cases, 107 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,773 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,027,429.
New cases reported (2,027,429 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 5,773
- Wednesday: 5,143
- Tuesday: 5,302
- Monday: 2,862
- Sunday: 3,987
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 123,970 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.88% were positive.
- Wednesday: 6.88%
- Tuesday: 7.37%
- Monday: 8.33%
- Sunday: 9.11
- Saturday: 8.33%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.58% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 5.58%
- Tuesday: 6.00%
- Monday: 6.47%
- Sunday: 6.69%
- Saturday: 6.23%
New Florida resident deaths (32,957 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 107 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,957. The total of non-resident deaths is 632.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 107
- Wednesday: 30
- Tuesday: 41
- Monday: 37
- Sunday: 29
New hospitalizations (84,203 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 197
- Wednesday: 202
- Tuesday: 301
- Monday: 57
- Sunday: 65
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 5,346,471 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,919,263 have received their full two-dose series, and 194,638 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,427,208 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 141,232
- Tuesday: 147,300
- Monday: 102,675
- Sunday: 43,478
- Saturday: 92,357
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 119,339
Deaths: 1,587
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 71,011
Deaths: 1,536
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,799
Deaths: 776
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,246
Deaths: 632
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,730
Deaths: 682
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 60,278
Deaths: 1,221
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,181
Deaths: 439
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,570
Deaths: 314
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,207
Deaths: 421
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,884
Deaths: 37
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.