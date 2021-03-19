Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,140 new cases, 53 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 5,140 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,999,257 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.
New cases reported (1,999,257 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 5,140
- Thursday: 5,093
- Wednesday: 4,599
- Tuesday: 4,791
- Monday: 2,826
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 121,657 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.35% were positive.
- Thursday: 6.35%
- Wednesday: 6.17%
- Tuesday: 7.16%
- Monday: 7.86%
- Sunday: 8.89%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.02% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 5.02%
- Wednesday: 5.56%
- Tuesday: 5.57
- Monday: 5.95%
- Sunday: 6.13%
New Florida resident deaths (32,651 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 53 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,504. The total of non-resident deaths is 621.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 94
- Wednesday: 55
- Tuesday: 101
- Monday: 93
New hospitalizations (83,189 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 192
- Thursday: 211
- Wednesday: 202
- Tuesday: 277
- Monday: 51
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 4,570,538 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,533,865 have received their full two-dose series, and 130,875 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,016,673 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 106,503
- Tuesday: 125,936
- Monday: 85,849
- Sunday: 48,064
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 117,406
Deaths: 1,576
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 69,829
Deaths: 1,524
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,325
Deaths: 751
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,670
Deaths: 630
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,136
Deaths: 680
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 59,542
Deaths: 1,219
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,976
Deaths: 435
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,490
Deaths: 312
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,097
Deaths: 420
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,870
Deaths: 35
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.