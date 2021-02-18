Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,117 new cases, 163 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,117 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,849,744.

New cases reported (1,849,744 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 5,117

Wednesday: 7,342

Tuesday: 6,297

Monday: 3,615

Sunday: 5,436

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 93,578 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.04% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Wednesday: 8.04%

Tuesday: 8.42%

Monday: 8.64%

Sunday: 9.36%

Saturday: 9.48%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.40% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 6.40%

Tuesday: 6.42%

Monday: 6.61%

Sunday: 6.83%

Saturday: 6.97%

Friday: 6.44%

New Florida resident fatalities (29,311 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 163 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,474. The total of non-resident deaths is 516.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 163

Wednesday: 157

Tuesday: 220

Monday: 155

Sunday: 96

New hospitalizations (77,124 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 299

Wednesday: 300

Tuesday: 306

Monday: 110

Sunday: 118

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,551,882 total people vaccinated):

Thursday: 64,827

Wednesday: 56,418

Tuesday: 43,287

Monday: 31,558

Sunday: 61,909

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 107,806

Deaths: 1,438

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 64,099

Deaths: 1,397

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,299

Deaths: 701

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,763

Deaths: 568

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,152

Deaths: 623

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,269

Deaths: 1,094

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,855

Deaths: 385

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,032

Deaths: 292

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,479

Deaths: 376

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,744

Deaths: 26

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.