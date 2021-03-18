Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,093 new cases, 94 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 5,093 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,994,117 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.
New cases reported (1,994,117 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 5,093
- Wednesday: 4,599
- Tuesday: 4,791
- Monday: 2,826
- Sunday: 3,699
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 129,019 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.17% were positive.
- Wednesday: 6.17%
- Tuesday: 7.16%
- Monday: 7.86%
- Sunday: 8.89%
- Saturday: 7.79%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.56% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 5.56%
- Tuesday: 5.57
- Monday: 5.95%
- Sunday: 6.13%
- Saturday: 5.69%
New Florida resident deaths (32,598 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 94 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,504. The total of non-resident deaths is 621.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 94
- Wednesday: 55
- Tuesday: 101
- Monday: 93
- Sunday: 30
New hospitalizations (82,997 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 211
- Wednesday: 202
- Tuesday: 277
- Monday: 51
- Sunday: 54
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 4,570,538 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,533,865 have received their full two-dose series, and 130,875 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,016,673 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Wednesday: 106,503
- Tuesday: 125,936
- Monday: 85,849
- Sunday: 48,064
- Saturday: 63,038
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 117,040
Deaths: 1,573
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 69,667
Deaths: 1,522
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,254
Deaths: 751
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,581
Deaths: 630
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,039
Deaths: 679
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 59,400
Deaths: 1,209
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,930
Deaths: 435
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,477
Deaths: 312
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,094
Deaths: 420
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,866
Deaths: 35
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.