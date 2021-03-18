Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,093 new cases, 94 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 5,093 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,994,117 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,994,117 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 5,093

Wednesday: 4,599

Tuesday: 4,791

Monday: 2,826

Sunday: 3,699

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 129,019 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.17% were positive.

Wednesday: 6.17%

Tuesday: 7.16%

Monday: 7.86%

Sunday: 8.89%

Saturday: 7.79%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.56% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 5.56%

Tuesday: 5.57

Monday: 5.95%

Sunday: 6.13%

Saturday: 5.69%

New Florida resident deaths (32,598 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 94 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,504. The total of non-resident deaths is 621.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 94

Wednesday: 55

Tuesday: 101

Monday: 93

Sunday: 30

New hospitalizations (82,997 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 277

Monday: 51

Sunday: 54

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,570,538 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,533,865 have received their full two-dose series, and 130,875 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,016,673 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 106,503

Tuesday: 125,936

Monday: 85,849

Sunday: 48,064

Saturday: 63,038

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 117,040

Deaths: 1,573

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,667

Deaths: 1,522

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,254

Deaths: 751

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,581

Deaths: 630

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,039

Deaths: 679

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,400

Deaths: 1,209

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,930

Deaths: 435

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,477

Deaths: 312

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,094

Deaths: 420

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,866

Deaths: 35

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.