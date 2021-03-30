Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,062 news cases, 91 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,062 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,052,441.
New cases reported (2,052,441 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 5,062
- Monday: 3,374
- Sunday: 4,943
- Saturday: 5,883
- Friday: 5,750
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 96,213 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.05% were positive.
- Monday: 8.05%
- Sunday: 10.09%
- Saturday: 8.71%
- Friday: 7.80%
- Thursday: 7.13%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.36% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 6.36%
- Sunday: 7.58%
- Saturday: 6.80%
- Friday: 6.27%
- Thursday: 5.69%
New Florida resident deaths (33,178 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 91 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,338. The total of non-resident deaths is 645.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 91
- Monday: 69
- Sunday: 36
- Saturday: 26
- Friday: 159
New hospitalizations (84,973 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 266
- Monday: 63
- Sunday: 83
- Saturday: 155
- Friday: 203
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 5,761,310 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,976,016 have received their full two-dose series, and 228,361 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,556,933 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Monday: 81,709
- Sunday: 75,318
- Saturday: No report
- Friday: 129,074
- Thursday: 128,738
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 121,150
Deaths: 1,611
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 72,005
Deaths: 1,553
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,248
Deaths: 785
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,697
Deaths: 635
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,265
Deaths: 692
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,019
Deaths: 1,247
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,349
Deaths: 441
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,639
Deaths: 320
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,298
Deaths: 428
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,898
Deaths: 37
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.