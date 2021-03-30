Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,062 news cases, 91 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,062 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,052,441.

New cases reported (2,052,441 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 5,062

Monday: 3,374

Sunday: 4,943

Saturday: 5,883

Friday: 5,750

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 96,213 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 8.05% were positive.

Monday: 8.05%

Sunday: 10.09%

Saturday: 8.71%

Friday: 7.80%

Thursday: 7.13%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.36% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.36%

Sunday: 7.58%

Saturday: 6.80%

Friday: 6.27%

Thursday: 5.69%

New Florida resident deaths (33,178 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 91 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,338. The total of non-resident deaths is 645.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 91

Monday: 69

Sunday: 36

Saturday: 26

Friday: 159

New hospitalizations (84,973 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 266

Monday: 63

Sunday: 83

Saturday: 155

Friday: 203

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 5,761,310 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,976,016 have received their full two-dose series, and 228,361 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,556,933 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 81,709

Sunday: 75,318

Saturday: No report

Friday: 129,074

Thursday: 128,738

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 121,150

Deaths: 1,611

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 72,005

Deaths: 1,553

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,248

Deaths: 785

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,697

Deaths: 635

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,265

Deaths: 692

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,019

Deaths: 1,247

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,349

Deaths: 441

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,639

Deaths: 320

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,298

Deaths: 428

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,898

Deaths: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.