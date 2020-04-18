Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida coronavirus total eclipses 25k cases

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now nearly 25,300 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, according to the latest figures on the state health department’s website.

In Friday evening’s update, 16 additional deaths in the Tampa Bay area were reported. One in Hillsborough County, one in Pinellas County, four in Sarasota County, nine in Manatee County and one in Polk County.

One death was counted in Hernando County Saturday morning.

The state’s death toll is 740.

The health department confirmed an additional 516 cases of the virus on Saturday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 25,269.

Around the world, there are more than 2.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 156,000 people have died. The US has over 700,000 known cases and over 37,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 943
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations: 147

Demographics of Cases
Men: 49%
Women: 51%

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 577
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 121

Demographics of Cases
Men: 49%
Women: 51%

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 278
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations: 92

Demographics of Cases
Men: 44%
Women: 56%

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 352
Deaths: 29
Hospitalizations: 75

Demographics of Cases
Men: 45%
Women: 54%

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 196
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 42

Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 320
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 92

Demographics of Cases
Men: 45%
Women: 54%

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 84
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases
Men: 49%
Women: 51%

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 66
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 24

Demographics of Cases
Men: 52%
Women: 48%

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 82
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

