Florida coronavirus total eclipses 25k cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now nearly 25,300 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, according to the latest figures on the state health department’s website.

In Friday evening’s update, 16 additional deaths in the Tampa Bay area were reported. One in Hillsborough County, one in Pinellas County, four in Sarasota County, nine in Manatee County and one in Polk County.

One death was counted in Hernando County Saturday morning.

The state’s death toll is 740.

The health department confirmed an additional 516 cases of the virus on Saturday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 25,269.

Around the world, there are more than 2.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 156,000 people have died. The US has over 700,000 known cases and over 37,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 943

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations: 147

Demographics of Cases

Men: 49%

Women: 51%

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 577

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 121

Demographics of Cases

Men: 49%

Women: 51%

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 278

Deaths: 22

Hospitalizations: 92

Demographics of Cases

Men: 44%

Women: 56%

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 352

Deaths: 29

Hospitalizations: 75

Demographics of Cases

Men: 45%

Women: 54%

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 196

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 42

Demographics of Cases

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 320

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 92

Demographics of Cases

Men: 45%

Women: 54%

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 84

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases

Men: 49%

Women: 51%

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 66

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 24

Demographics of Cases

Men: 52%

Women: 48%

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 82

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

