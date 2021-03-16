Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,791 new cases, 101 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 4,791 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,984,425 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,984,425 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 4,791

Monday: 2,826

Sunday: 3,699

Saturday: 5,244

Friday: 5,214

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 96,878 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 7.86% were positive.

Monday: 7.86%

Sunday: 8.89%

Saturday: 7.79%

Friday: 6.80%

Thursday: 6.34%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.95% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 5.95%

Sunday: 6.13%

Saturday: 5.69%

Friday: 5.16%

Thursday: 4.88%

New Florida resident deaths (32,449 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 101 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,449. The total of non-resident deaths is 612.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 101

Monday: 93

Sunday: 30

Saturday: 80

Friday: 105

New hospitalizations (82,584 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 277

Monday: 51

Sunday: 54

Saturday: 196

Friday: 243

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,338,099 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,431,540 have received their full two-dose series, and 110,532 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 1,906,559 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Monday: 85,849

Sunday: 48,064

Saturday: 63,038

Friday: 109,372

Thursday: 136,120

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 116,309

Deaths: 1,566

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,334

Deaths: 1,520

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,092

Deaths: 751

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,386

Deaths: 630

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,868

Deaths: 671

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,111

Deaths: 1,204

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,877

Deaths: 431

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,448

Deaths: 311

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,035

Deaths: 419

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,862

Deaths: 35

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.