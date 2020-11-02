Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,651 new cases as resident death toll nears 17,000

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida’s total death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 17,000 on Monday when the state reported 46 new virus fatalities.

The state’s resident death toll is approaching 17,000. Overall, 17,043 people have died after contracting the virus, including 16,834 Florida residents and 209 non-Florida residents.

There is now a total of 812,063 confirmed cases statewide, up 4,651 from Sunday.

New cases reported:

Monday: 4,651

Sunday: 4,865

Saturday: 2,331

Friday: 5,592

Thursday: 4,198

Wednesday: 4,115

Tuesday: 4,298

Percent positive: 8.38%

The health department received 45,961 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 8.38% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 8.38%

Saturday: 7.38%

Friday: 7.98%

Thursday: 7.22%

Wednesday: 6.03%

Tuesday: 6.49%

Monday: 7.78%

Percent positivity: 6.47%

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.47% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 6.47%

Saturday: 4.32%

Friday: 6.32%

Thursday: 5.89%

Wednesday: 4.90%

Tuesday: 5.44%

Monday: 6.31%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 45

Florida reported 45 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,834 Floridians have died of the virus.

Monday: 45

Sunday: 28

Saturday: 41

Friday: 72

Thursday: 77

Wednesday: 66

Tuesday: 56

Hospitalizations (49,404 since pandemic began):

Monday: 81

Sunday: 66

Saturday: 153

Friday: 174

Thursday: 289

Wednesday: 210

Tuesday: 231

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,646

Deaths: 822

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,141

Deaths: 825

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,848

Deaths: 344

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,550

Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,054

Deaths: 244

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,279

Deaths: 625

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,792

Deaths: 177

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,716

Deaths: 118

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,314

Deaths: 135

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,620

Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: