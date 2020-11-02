Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,651 new cases as resident death toll nears 17,000

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida’s total death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 17,000 on Monday when the state reported 46 new virus fatalities.
The state’s resident death toll is approaching 17,000. Overall, 17,043 people have died after contracting the virus, including 16,834 Florida residents and 209 non-Florida residents.
There is now a total of 812,063 confirmed cases statewide, up 4,651 from Sunday.
New cases reported:
- Monday: 4,651
- Sunday: 4,865
- Saturday: 2,331
- Friday: 5,592
- Thursday: 4,198
- Wednesday: 4,115
- Tuesday: 4,298
Percent positive: 8.38%
The health department received 45,961 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 8.38% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 8.38%
- Saturday: 7.38%
- Friday: 7.98%
- Thursday: 7.22%
- Wednesday: 6.03%
- Tuesday: 6.49%
- Monday: 7.78%
Percent positivity: 6.47%
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.47% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 6.47%
- Saturday: 4.32%
- Friday: 6.32%
- Thursday: 5.89%
- Wednesday: 4.90%
- Tuesday: 5.44%
- Monday: 6.31%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 45
Florida reported 45 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,834 Floridians have died of the virus.
- Monday: 45
- Sunday: 28
- Saturday: 41
- Friday: 72
- Thursday: 77
- Wednesday: 66
- Tuesday: 56
Hospitalizations (49,404 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 81
- Sunday: 66
- Saturday: 153
- Friday: 174
- Thursday: 289
- Wednesday: 210
- Tuesday: 231
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 48,646
Deaths: 822
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,141
Deaths: 825
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,848
Deaths: 344
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,550
Deaths: 330
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,054
Deaths: 244
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,279
Deaths: 625
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,792
Deaths: 177
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,716
Deaths: 118
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,314
Deaths: 135
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,620
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,651 new cases as resident death toll nears 17,000
- Eighth-grader in Missouri dies from COVID-19 complications
- Trump threatens to fire Fauci after Election Day
- Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April
- Second stimulus check: Where we stand hours before Election Day