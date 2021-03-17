Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,599 new cases, 55 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 4,599 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,989,024 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,989,024 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 4,599

Tuesday: 4,791

Monday: 2,826

Sunday: 3,699

Saturday: 5,244

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 101,330 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.16% were positive.

Tuesday: 7.16%

Monday: 7.86%

Sunday: 8.89%

Saturday: 7.79%

Friday: 6.80%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.57% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 5.57

Monday: 5.95%

Sunday: 6.13%

Saturday: 5.69%

Friday: 5.16%

New Florida resident deaths (32,504 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 55 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,504. The total of non-resident deaths is 616.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 55

Tuesday: 101

Monday: 93

Sunday: 30

Saturday: 80

New hospitalizations (82,786 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 277

Monday: 51

Sunday: 54

Saturday: 196

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,464,035 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,496,435 have received their full two-dose series, and 120,745 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 1,967,600 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 125,936

Monday: 85,849

Sunday: 48,064

Saturday: 63,038

Friday: 109,372

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 116,691

Deaths: 1,567

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 69,468

Deaths: 1,522

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,175

Deaths: 751

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,536

Deaths: 630

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,961

Deaths: 676

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,264

Deaths: 1,203

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,902

Deaths: 435

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,464

Deaths: 311

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,081

Deaths: 419

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,863

Deaths: 35

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.