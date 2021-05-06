Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,504 new cases, 71 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,504 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,258,433.

On Wednesday, over 64,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,258,433 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 4,504

Wednesday: 4,394

Tuesday: 3,682

Monday: 3,075

Sunday: 3,841

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 112,506 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.38% were positive.

Wednesday: 6.38%

Tuesday: 6.81%

Monday: 8.09%

Sunday: 8.72%

Saturday: 8.08%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.99% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 4.99%

Tuesday: 5.16%

Monday: 6.11%

Sunday: 6.14%

Saturday: 5.87%

New Florida resident deaths (35,549 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 71 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,549. The total of non-resident deaths is 708.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 71

Wednesday: 79

Tuesday: 92

Monday: 39

Sunday: 29

New hospitalizations (91,652 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 227

Wednesday: 256

Tuesday: 280

Monday: 66

Sunday: 77

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,101,152 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,067,040 have received their full two-dose series, and 596,746 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,437,366 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Thursday: 64,110

Wednesday: 77,687

Tuesday: 44,077

Monday: 21,286

Sunday: 28,692

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 137,314

Deaths: 1,732

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,544

Deaths: 1,623

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,748

Deaths: 820

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,640

Deaths: 671

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,342

Deaths: 753

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,632

Deaths: 1,324

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,966

Deaths: 464

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,531

Deaths: 352

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,093

Deaths: 446

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,134

Deaths: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.