Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,504 new cases, 71 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,504 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,258,433.
On Wednesday, over 64,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,258,433 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 4,504
- Wednesday: 4,394
- Tuesday: 3,682
- Monday: 3,075
- Sunday: 3,841
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 112,506 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.38% were positive.
- Wednesday: 6.38%
- Tuesday: 6.81%
- Monday: 8.09%
- Sunday: 8.72%
- Saturday: 8.08%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.99% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 4.99%
- Tuesday: 5.16%
- Monday: 6.11%
- Sunday: 6.14%
- Saturday: 5.87%
New Florida resident deaths (35,549 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 71 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,549. The total of non-resident deaths is 708.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 71
- Wednesday: 79
- Tuesday: 92
- Monday: 39
- Sunday: 29
New hospitalizations (91,652 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 227
- Wednesday: 256
- Tuesday: 280
- Monday: 66
- Sunday: 77
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 9,101,152 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 6,067,040 have received their full two-dose series, and 596,746 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,437,366 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Thursday: 64,110
- Wednesday: 77,687
- Tuesday: 44,077
- Monday: 21,286
- Sunday: 28,692
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 137,314
Deaths: 1,732
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 79,544
Deaths: 1,623
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,748
Deaths: 820
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,640
Deaths: 671
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,342
Deaths: 753
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,632
Deaths: 1,324
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,966
Deaths: 464
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,531
Deaths: 352
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,093
Deaths: 446
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,134
Deaths: 43
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.