Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,394 new cases, 79 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 4,394 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,253,929.

On Tuesday, over 77,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,253,929 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 4,394

Tuesday: 3,682

Monday: 3,075

Sunday: 3,841

Saturday: 5,419

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 104,095 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 6.81% were positive.

Tuesday: 6.81%

Monday: 8.09%

Sunday: 8.72%

Saturday: 8.08%

Friday: 7.47%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.16% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 5.16%

Monday: 6.11%

Sunday: 6.14%

Saturday: 5.87%

Friday: 5.70%

New Florida resident deaths (35,478 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 79 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,478. The total of non-resident deaths is 703.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 79

Tuesday: 92

Monday: 39

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 78

New hospitalizations (91,425 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 256

Tuesday: 280

Monday: 66

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 257

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 9,037,042 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,944,608 have received their full two-dose series, and 588,458 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,503,976 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Wednesday: 77,687

Tuesday: 44,077

Monday: 21,286

Sunday: 28,692

Saturday: 56,620

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 136,897

Deaths: 1,725

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,355

Deaths: 1,619

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,666

Deaths: 820

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,541

Deaths: 671

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,197

Deaths: 753

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,433

Deaths: 1,322

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,927

Deaths: 463

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,520

Deaths: 351

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,079

Deaths: 444

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,132

Deaths: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.