Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,298 new cases, 56 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,298 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 786,311.

The resident death toll increased to 16,505 after the state reported 56 new virus fatalities.

New cases reported:

Tuesday: 4,298

Monday: 3,377

Sunday: 2,385

Saturday: 4,471

Friday: 3,689

Thursday: 5,557

Wednesday: 2,145

Percent positive: 7.78%

The health department received 73,775 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 7.78% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 7.78%

Sunday: 7.65%

Saturday: 5.98%

Friday: 4.65%

Thursday: 4.78%

Wednesday: 6.97%

Tuesday: 8.03%

Percent positivity: 6.31%

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.31% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 6.31%

Sunday: 5.94%

Saturday: 4.71%

Friday: 3.68%

Thursday: 4.00%

Wednesday: 5.62%

Tuesday: 6.74%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 56

Florida reported 56 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,505 Floridians have died of the virus.

Tuesday: 56

Monday: 20

Sunday: 12

Saturday: 77

Friday: 73

Thursday: 57

Wednesday: 105

Hospitalizations (48,512 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 231

Monday: 74

Sunday: 80

Saturday: 174

Friday: 188

Thursday: 137

Wednesday: 276

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 47,105

Deaths: 762

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,224

Deaths: 818

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,418

Deaths: 338

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,971

Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,635

Deaths: 236

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,654

Deaths: 615

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,629

Deaths: 170

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,588

Deaths: 113

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,181

Deaths: 130

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,577

Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: