Florida coronavirus: State reports 4,298 new cases, 56 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,298 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 786,311.
The resident death toll increased to 16,505 after the state reported 56 new virus fatalities.
New cases reported:
- Tuesday: 4,298
- Monday: 3,377
- Sunday: 2,385
- Saturday: 4,471
- Friday: 3,689
- Thursday: 5,557
- Wednesday: 2,145
Percent positive: 7.78%
The health department received 73,775 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 7.78% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 7.78%
- Sunday: 7.65%
- Saturday: 5.98%
- Friday: 4.65%
- Thursday: 4.78%
- Wednesday: 6.97%
- Tuesday: 8.03%
Percent positivity: 6.31%
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.31% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 6.31%
- Sunday: 5.94%
- Saturday: 4.71%
- Friday: 3.68%
- Thursday: 4.00%
- Wednesday: 5.62%
- Tuesday: 6.74%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 56
Florida reported 56 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,505 Floridians have died of the virus.
- Tuesday: 56
- Monday: 20
- Sunday: 12
- Saturday: 77
- Friday: 73
- Thursday: 57
- Wednesday: 105
Hospitalizations (48,512 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 231
- Monday: 74
- Sunday: 80
- Saturday: 174
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 137
- Wednesday: 276
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 47,105
Deaths: 762
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,224
Deaths: 818
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,418
Deaths: 338
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,971
Deaths: 330
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,635
Deaths: 236
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,654
Deaths: 615
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,629
Deaths: 170
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,588
Deaths: 113
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,181
Deaths: 130
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,577
Deaths: 16
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: